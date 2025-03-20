user
Empuraan: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG; check out their high-octane trailer (WATCH)

Empuraan Trailer OUT: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is back as Lucifer in a fierce political battle. The trailer of the movie was dropped around 1:00 am on March 20, 2025.
 

Empuraan Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG check out their high-octane trailer RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 9:46 AM IST

The much-anticipated trailer for Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film L2E: Empuraan has finally arrived, driving fans into a frenzy. On March 20 at approximately 1 a.m, the developers published the high-octane teaser, which rapidly took over the internet. The 3-minute-50-second trailer, which is packed with action, drama, excitement, and suspense, raises the stakes for the highly awaited film, in which Mohanlal reprises his role as Khureshi Ab'raam, or Stephen Nedumpally.

The film, which is a sequel to Mohanlal's 2019 political action thriller Lucifer, is slated to depict the final fight between good and evil, with significant roles played by Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Jerome Flynn, a Game of Thrones actor, will also make his Indian film debut with Empuraan.

The trailer depicts Mohanlal's Lucifer oozing authority and intrigue. While flashbacks continue to reveal glimpses into Khureshi's past, hinting at long-buried mysteries, viewers may also see an intense political war powered by shifting alliances and hidden ambitions. However, it is unclear why the former MLA remains a mystery character in the current situation.

Trailer: Social Media Reaction

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also directs the sequel, posted the trailer on his X account and commented, “Presenting the #L2E #EMPURAAN trailer! Remember..it’s YOU who summoned the DEVIL at this hour!" While the Malayalam version has been released so far, the makers are expected to drop the trailer in other languages shortly. Fans have been highly impressed, with many lauding Mohanlal’s return as Lucifer. One wrote, “Empuraaneee. Trailer cut of the year, rich visuals," while another added, “This transformation in #Empuraan proves that he is the magician of Indian cinema."

“Only Mohanlal can do this in the Indian film industry," a comment read. A fan, while sharing screenshots from the trailer, wrote, “In this situation every head must bow, every tongue must confess; this is the greatest of all time."

L2E Empuraan, produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies, will be released nationwide on March 27, 2025, in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Latest Videos
