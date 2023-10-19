Empuraan: Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar to make his debut in Malayalam with Mohanlal starrer

The Malayalam movie Empuraan started shooting on October 5. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead role.

As per the latest reports, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar will make his debut in the Malayalam film industry with the movie Empuraan. During his visit to Kochi, he opened up about his upcoming projects and confirmed that he had received offers from the makers of the film Empuraan.

Shiva Rajkumar was last seen in the film Jailer. The film starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. The movie was written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Meanwhile, Shiva Rajkumar is gearing up for the release of its upcoming movie, 'Ghost'. The movie will be released on October 19 in five languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film will clash at the box office with Leo, which was released today.

When asked about the clash, Shiva Rajkumar said, “It is not a clash. I don’t feel it is a clash because we are all friends. Everybody opts for the holiday, as everybody wants to take advantage of the day. Same thing with us. We announced the release of Ghost back in July. We had to encash on the holiday because Dussehra is for everybody.”

Meanwhile, the makers of L2E-Empuraan dropped the launch video on Saturday, September 30. The film is the sequel to the movie Lucifer, which was released in 2019.

The film Lucifer, produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj and stars Mohanlal in the lead role. It boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, John Vijay, Sachin Khedekar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Fazil, Suresh Chandra Menon, and Nyla Usha. The film's music is composed by Deepak Dev, and the cinematography is handled by Sujith Vaassudev.

