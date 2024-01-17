Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Emmy Awards 2024: Here's why F.R.I.E.N.D.S. cast denied attending Matthew Perry's memoriam tribute

    At the Emmy Awards 2024, late actor Matthew Perry was paid tribute by playing his critically praised song 'See You Again', followed by a somber rendition of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. theme song, 'I'll Be There for You', by duo The War and Treaty.

    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    There were moving and heartfelt moments during the ceremony amidst the glitz and excitement of The Emmy Awards 2024. The In Memoriam section, which honors notable members of the film business, brought tears to the eyes of viewers on Monday night as it honored the late Matthew Perry, star of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Although the evening was full of nostalgic get-togethers, Perry's co-stars were noticeably missing from the homage. Perry's F.R.I.E.N.D.S. co-stars were approached by the Emmys producers to participate in the memorial, but executive producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay clarified that they were still emotionally sensitive to Perry's recent passing.

    Why F.R.I.E.N.D.S. cast deny attending the Memoriam

    Clay said that he understands their decision as it is still very fresh for them. Fellow executive producer Jesse Collins stated that they talked about inviting the cast of the 90’s sitcom – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer during the Emmys planning process but they decided against it. "Mourning someone who was still very close to them. I can’t speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon,” Collins added.

    Also read: 'Murder Mubarak': Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan to collaborate on horror-comedy film, details here

    Tribute to Matthew Perry

    Perry's name was the final to appear during the ceremony's In Memoriam section. Charlie Puth played his critically praised song 'See You Again', followed by a somber rendition of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. theme song, 'I'll Be There for You', by duo The War and Treaty.

    Matthew Perry's death

    As Chandler on F.R.I.E.N.D.S., which aired from 1994 to 2004, Matthew Perry received international acclaim and affection before he passed away on October 28, 2022, at the age of 54.

