Emergency: Kangana Ranaut starrer lands in 'bigger' struggle; Chandigarh court issues 'Notice'; Read more

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency is encountering fresh legal hurdles as it faces accusations of defaming the Sikh community. A Chandigarh district court has issued a notice following claims by an advocate that the film distorts historical facts and tarnishes the image of Sikhs

Kangana Ranaut's challenges with her film Emergency continue to mount as she faces new legal issues. The film, which explores the Emergency period in India under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is now accused of portraying the Sikh community negatively.

According to NDTV, a district court in Chandigarh has issued a notice to Kangana. Ravinder Singh Bassi, former president of the District Bar Association, filed an application alleging that the film defames the Sikh community with false allegations. He has requested legal action against Kangana, who not only stars in but also directs the film. The case is scheduled for discussion on December 5.

This legal action follows accusations from Shiromani Akali Dal, which claimed that Emergency misrepresents the Sikh community and distorts historical facts.

In response to the controversy, Kangana addressed the film's delay during an event organized by News18 India. She criticized the suppression of historical facts, asserting that her film, which has been certified by the censor board and supervised by four historians, is based on accurate documentation. Kangana also mentioned receiving threats and criticisms, particularly from those who have labeled the film's controversial figure, Bhindranwale, as a saint or revolutionary, contrary to the view of previous governments that considered Khalistanis as terrorists.

The film was originally scheduled for release on September 6.

