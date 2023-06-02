Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dwayne Johnson will return as Luke Hobbs in new Fast and Furious film

    Fans are shocked by Dwayne Johnson's imposing, muscular reappearance in the $7 billion Fast & Furious franchise, which confirms his return as security service agent Luke Hobbs in a forthcoming standalone title.

    Dwayne Johnson will return as Luke Hobbs in new Fast and Furious film ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 6:59 PM IST

    Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he will be making a huge, muscular comeback to the "Fast & Furious" franchise after his unexpected cameo in "Fast X," despite having previously sworn off participating in the genre. On social media, Johnson and Universal Pictures made the announcement that the actor would play security service agent Luke Hobbs in a future standalone installment of the franchise.

     “HOBBS IS BACK. And he just got lei’d. Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise,” the Hollywood star tweeted.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

    The former wrestling superstar's decision to rejoin the Fast & Furious franchise is a significant about-face. He had previously stated repeatedly that he would not do so. Johnson had quit the franchise amid off-screen conflict with Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto, the series' main character. 'Fate of the Furious' (2016) set fights between the two led to Johnson writing an Instagram post criticising an unknown male co-star. Diesel publicly requested Johnson's return to the franchise on social media after his departure.

    “I told directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation,” Johnson had told a leading media house.

    His subsequent appearance won't be a spin-off or a sequel to "Hobbs and Shaw," but rather will serve as a prequel to "Fast X: Part II," the series' upcoming film. 

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 6:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Mother's Day' and 'Fubar' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Mother's Day' and 'Fubar' are a must-watch

    Has Zaheer Iqbal confirmed 'relationship' status with rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha? see VIRAL pic vma

    Has Zaheer Iqbal confirmed 'relationship' status with rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha? see VIRAL pic

    Mahabharat fame veteran actor Gufi Paintal's health condition turns 'critical' - REPORT vma

    Mahabharat fame veteran actor Gufi Paintal's health condition turns 'critical' - REPORT

    Ranbir or Ranveer? When Deepika Padukone's bold reply left everyone shocked vma

    Ranbir or Ranveer? When Deepika Padukone's bold reply left everyone shocked

    Celebrating Mani Ratnam: Venture through 7 most Iconic works of legendary filmmaker on his birthday MAH

    Celebrating Mani Ratnam: Venture through 7 most iconic works of legendary filmmaker on his birthday

    Recent Stories

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: 1983 World Cup-winning cricketers urge grapplers not to take hasty decision osf

    Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: 1983 World Cup-winning cricketers urge grapplers not to take hasty decision

    Tennis French Open: Zverev elated to make comeback at Roland Garros following horrific injury last season osf

    French Open 2023: Zverev elated to make comeback at Roland Garros following horrific injury last season

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Mother's Day' and 'Fubar' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Mother's Day' and 'Fubar' are a must-watch

    AIFF rejects Kerala Blasters' appeal against Rs 4 crore fine for abandonment of ISL game against Bengaluru FC snt

    AIFF rejects Kerala Blasters' appeal against Rs 4 crore fine for abandonment of ISL game against Bengaluru FC

    Kerala train fire case: IG confirms West Bengal native suspect set the train on fire anr

    Kerala train fire case: IG confirms West Bengal native's involvement in setting train coach on fire

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon