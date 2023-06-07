Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drew Barrymore breaks silence on 'fake' media reports which claim she wants her mother 'dead' - WATCH

    Feeling irked and irritated with recent ongoing false media reports, Charlies Angels star Drew Barrymore has finally addressed the 'fake' media reports which claim that she wants her mother dead.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 7:52 AM IST

    Drew Barrymore is setting the record straight and finally addressing it related to a family matter. 

    The actress elucidated what she meant during a recent interview after media outlets took her quotes out of context and proportion to think that she wished her mother, Jaid Barrymore, was dead.

    She had said, "All their moms are gone, and my mom's not. And I'm like, Well, I don't have that luxury. But I cannot wait. I don't want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they meant to be so I can grow."

    Barrymore then posted a video message on Instagram on June 5 to correct the narrative. She said, "To all you tabloids out there, you have been f--king with my life since I was 13 years old. I have never said that I wish my mother got dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth."

    She added, "I have been vulnerable and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive." The 48-year-old iconic Hollywood diva who was emancipated at age 14 and has previously spoken about being estranged from her mother—went on to explain what she meant in her original interview.

    Drew shared, "For those of us who have to figure that out in real time. We cannot wait. As in, they cannot wait for the time, not that the parent is dead. Don't twist my words around or ever say that I wish my mother was dead. I have never said that. I never would. In fact, I go on to say that I wish that I never have to live in an existence where I would wish that on someone. Because that is sick."

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 7:57 AM IST
