Don't call Ajith Kumar 'Thala' anymore; here's what star requests fans, read this

Kollywood Ajith Kumar, who is fondly called Thala by his fans and media, doesn't want to be referred to by ‘Thala’ anymore. Ajith has penned an open letter to the media and his fans, requesting them to not refer to him as ‘Thala’. After his blockbuster film Dheena in 2001, Ajith's fans started calling him by that name (Thala).

Suresh Chandra, the manager of Ajith's, sends a message on Twitter saying, "To The Respected members of the Media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK n not as Thala or any other prefix b4 my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love Ajith (sic),"

Ajith is a very talented actor in India; his film Valimai is one of the highly anticipated Tamil films to be released on Pongal 2022. In the movie, Ajith plays a cop, which H Vinoth directs. The film also features Kartikeya, Huma Qureshi, Raj Ayyapa, Yogi Babu, and others in important roles. Boney Kapoor produced the film.

The second glimpse and teaser or trailer of the film, Valimai are planned to be declared in the upcoming days, and it's going to be Ajith mania on social media. Also, the Valimai's release date is expected to be unveiled officially with a fashionable poster soon.

Besides acting, Ajith is also a passionate biker has a huge fan following in down south. If his on-screen aura is captivating enough, his off-screen personality is highly entertaining to people.