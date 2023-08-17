Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Don 3: Farhan Akhtar reveals leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh, is it Kiara Advani? Know here

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

    Farhan Akhtar unveiled last week one of the most anticipated projects in over a decade. To begin, Farhan teased the audience with the '3' logo and the famous Don tune, indicating that Don 3 was definitely in the works. Then he struck a bombshell by naming Ranveer Singh the next Don. The leading man's look from the film has already been unveiled in the form of a teaser, but the leading lady is yet to be revealed. Pinkvilla had reported exclusively that the directors have sought actress Kiara Advani to be Ranveer's co-star. In the midst of these rumours, Farhan has spoken out about the casting of the female lead. 

    Farhan was recently requested by BBC Asian Network to reveal the diva who will play the film's lead heroine. Farhan stated that the decision was being finalised and that he will release her name at the appropriate moment. "Well, it's all work in progress," he explained. I don't want to get ahead of myself and say something that I may have to retract for any other reason, but you'll know when it happens."

    Pinkvilla previously reported that the project's creators are in talks with Kiara Advani. She was sighted at the Excel Entertainment office, the makers of Don 3, for a meeting about the project, according to insiders. She has supposedly given the script a verbal nod, but she will not be playing Priyanka Chopra's character Roma in the film. This will be another feather in the crown for the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress, who has already made a name for herself by landing big-budget films such as War 2 and Game Changer.

    Farhan told Pinkvilla: “We just made an announcement because I do believe that it’s nice for Ranveer to have this moment where he just lets the world know that he is playing Don. People will slowly but surely start understanding what we are gonna do with him so we need a little bit of time on that.” Don 3 is projected to hit the market in 2025.

     

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
