Does Kim Kardashian feel 'alone' and lonely as single mother?

Kim has been spending more time with her children recently, which has taken a toll on her. A source in his quote to a leading global entertainment portal has opened up revealing that the mother of 4 is lonely.

A source has reported that global socialite, actress, and reality star Kim Kardashian feels isolated and vulnerable as a single mother. It is a known fact that Kim filed for divorce from the rapper and her ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021. The pair were married for almost eight years and have four children together.

A source got quoted saying to a leading entertainment portal about Kim being lonely, revealing, "I think she is feeling lonely and very alone. She comes home every night to just herself. She is feeling very vulnerable at the moment." It has got observed that Kim has been attending formal events with her kids instead of bringing someone on a date.

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid seen together at restaurant amid patch-up rumors; know details

The source shares, "When it comes to events, she's really struggling for a plus one. She doesn't want to do the 'bring your hairdresser' thing because she feels it's desperate, so she's trying to make it a cool thing to bring North with her to fashion events."

Kim Kardashian previously got married to Kanye West in March 2014 and split in March 2021. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Stronger rapper were married for almost eight years and share four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The mother of 4 dated comedian Pete Davidson for nine months before the pair parted ways. They were often being affectionate in public and did not mind the snapping cameras. She has not dated anybody after the SNL alum.

Kim recently took her kids on vacation to Japan. The insider mentioned how she has actively been spending time with her children. The source explained, "She feels that given what's going on with Kanye, the kids need her more than ever. She wants to make sure they are having such an awesome time. They are in need of one-on-one time with her, and she's really trying to do that - as well as do loads of family things with them."

The source spilled beans on Kim and shared that only spending time with her kids and not enjoying the life she is used to has taken a toll on her. He elucidated and added, "The kids are there most of the time, but once they go to bed - and she's so strict on that - well, it's just her. She's giving out the vibe that she is owning it. But it is obvious to those around her that she's putting on a brave face."

ALSO READ: Jailer release date OUT! Witness intense first look at Rajinikanth's action-thriller film