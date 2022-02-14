Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off

It's Superbowl time in the USA, which means we will be able to see a few trailers and teasers of upcoming Hollywood films. Today, a few hours ago, Marvel released their upcoming extravaganza Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the Multiverse of Madness' trailer during the Super Bowl.

The trailer consisted of some significant hints on possible cameos, including an audio cameo from what sounded like Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role. In the video, we saw Doctor Strange try to deal with the fallout of his multiverse-fracturing spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The trailer gives us glimpses at Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, Marvel's super-secret society the Illuminati, and many monsters. The video also gives a deeper look at Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) who is expected to unleash her full evil side in the film. In the trailer, a Doctor Strange vs Wanda fight is also teased as she questions him, saying, "You break the rules, you become a hero, I do it, I become the enemy."

In one of the scenes in the video, you also see Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau from Captain Marvel, who seems to be making a glimpse during a fight with the Scarlet Witch. A moment in the video clip shows a clearly evil Wanda aka The Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen), face off against Doctor Strange.

Check out the new trailer here:

Directed by original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi and written by Loki show-runner Michael Waldron, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released in theatres on May 6, 2022.