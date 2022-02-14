  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off

    The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer sees Benedict Cumberbatch fights monsters, while Patrick Stewart returns as Professor Xavier teased.

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 9:45 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It's Superbowl time in the USA, which means we will be able to see a few trailers and teasers of upcoming Hollywood films. Today, a few hours ago, Marvel released their upcoming extravaganza Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the Multiverse of Madness' trailer during the Super Bowl.

    The trailer consisted of some significant hints on possible cameos, including an audio cameo from what sounded like Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role. In the video, we saw Doctor Strange try to deal with the fallout of his multiverse-fracturing spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home. 

    The trailer gives us glimpses at Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, Marvel's super-secret society the Illuminati, and many monsters. The video also gives a deeper look at Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) who is expected to unleash her full evil side in the film. In the trailer, a Doctor Strange vs Wanda fight is also teased as she questions him, saying, "You break the rules, you become a hero, I do it, I become the enemy." 

    In one of the scenes in the video, you also see Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau from Captain Marvel, who seems to be making a glimpse during a fight with the Scarlet Witch. A moment in the video clip shows a clearly evil Wanda aka The Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen), face off against Doctor Strange. 

    Check out the new trailer here:

    Directed by original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi and written by Loki show-runner Michael Waldron, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released in theatres on May 6, 2022.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan gets trolled for singing Lata Mangeshkar's song; one netizen says, 'Plz Mat Gao' RCB

    Salman Khan gets trolled for singing Lata Mangeshkar's song; one netizen says, 'Plz Mat Gao'

    Did BTS singer Kim Taehyung sing a romantic Hindi song? Watch this RCB

    Did BTS singer Kim Taehyung sing a romantic Hindi song? Watch this

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu romances Keerthy Suresh in song Kalaavathi (Watch) RCB

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu romances Keerthy Suresh in song Kalaavathi (Watch)

    Badhaai Do box office: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film earns Rs 4.37 crores in 2 days RCB

    Badhaai Do box office: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film earns Rs 4.37 crores in 2 days

    Valentine Day: Meghana Raj breaks down as she recalls special gift from late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja RCB

    Valentine's Day: Meghana Raj breaks down as she recalls special gift from late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022 Pramod Sawant exudes confidence about BJP winning more than 22 seats gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Pramod Sawant exudes confidence about BJP winning more than 22 seats

    Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan contradicts Priyanka says no hijab leads to rape

    Karnataka Congress MLA contradicts Priyanka, says no hijab leads to rape

    Super Bowl 2021-22: LA Rams defeat Cincinnati Bengals to win 2nd title, fans euphoric-ayh

    Super Bowl 2021: LA Rams defeat Cincinnati Bengals to win 2nd title, fans euphoric

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: CSK pays tribute to Suresh Raina as 'Chinna Thala' goes unsold

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: CSK pays tribute to Suresh Raina as 'Chinna Thala' goes unsold

    No quarantine testing for international travellers arriving in India from today gcw

    No quarantine, testing for international travellers arriving in India from today

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore gcw

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore

    Video Icon
    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks-ycb

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon