    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Arjun Rampal and Jisshu Sengupta's daughters debut at the ramp

    Luxury brand Dior's Mumbai event has already begun at the Gateway of India to present its Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Several A-listers and newcomers attended the star-studded event.
     

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 9:25 AM IST

    Arjun Rampal and Jisshu Sengupta's daughters, Myra and Sara, respectively, debuted on the runway by walking for Christian Dior. Sara was the sole Bengali to walk on the ramp. Arjun Rampal took to Instagram and penned an emotional and warm note for his daughter.

    He said, "She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star (sic)." In the past, Arjun and his ex-wife, Mehr Jesia, were supermodels. So, seeing Myra walk with ease and confidence on the ramp made Arjun quite proud and emotional. Check out his post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Jisshu Sengupta's 18-year-old daughter Sara was no less than any professional model. As a debutante, she was perfection personified. Famous director Srijit Mukherji, who had directed Sara on the sets of the film 'Uma' (2018), took to Facebook and hailed the teenager for her dazzling debut at the ramp. He also said that he was 'extremely proud' of the maiden. Check out Sara's post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by sara (@sarasenguptaa)

    As an elated mother of Sara, Nilanjanaa Senguptaa commented on Mukherji's post, saying, "The training had begun from the sets of 'Uma' itself." As per reports, Sara trained for a few days with supermodel Naynika Chatterjee in Kolkata.

    WHO ATTENDED THE EVENT?
    The power couple of Bollywood, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, posed for their fans enthusiastically. The Zero (2018) actress wore a sleek yellow dress and matched it with her purse, while Virat looked dapper in a beige colour full suit. Ananya Panday attended the event in an all-pink outfit. 

    Several other Bollywood celebrities were also present, including Rekha, Sonam Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant made stylish entries in their gorgeous outfits. 
     

