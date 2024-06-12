Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Diljit Dosanjh to appear as guest on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'; read details

    Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will soon be seen on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' and will come accompanied by guests like Eddie Murphy and Matty Matheson.

    Diljit Dosanjh to appear as guest on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'; read details
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 1:49 PM IST

    Diljit Dosanjh, an actor and musician, will debut on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. The actor announced the news on social media, expressing enthusiasm for his upcoming overseas performance.

    Diljit tweeted a snapshot of this week's guests on The Tonight Show, which included Eddie Murphy and Matty Matheson. He captioned his post, "PANJABI AAGYE OYEE (Punjabi's are here) This Week’s Guest. @jimmyfallon @fallontonight @nbc BHANGRA HUN MAINSTREAM PENA. PROPER HOLLYWOOD (sic)." The actor hinted at performing traditional 'bhangra' on the global platform.

    Also Read: Who is Pavithra Gowda? Actor Darshan's partner detained in Renuka Swamy murder case

    Diljit co-star Kareena Kapoor reacted to the update in the comments section, writing, "Ufffff" with two heart emojis. Neha Dhupia called him "G.O.A.T," and Neeru Bajwa applauded the singer for the big feat. A fan of Diljit wrote, "Can’t wait to see Jimmy Fallon speaking in Punjabi," while another added, "The Tonight Show just got a whole lot better."

    Diljit Dosanjh's overseas concert performances have helped to put India on the map. He made history as the first Punjabi singer to appear at the famous Coachella music festival.

    His co-star Sonam Bajwa congratulated him, telling IndiaToday.in, "We're all really proud of him. I believe the entire Punjab, all of us, are quite proud. He's a one-of-a-kind artist who inspires us much, and we're thrilled for his achievement."

    Diljit Dosanjh impressed audiences with his performance in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. He is now preparing for the release of Jatt and Juliet 3, which will be released on June 27. 

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 1:49 PM IST
