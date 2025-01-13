Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic 'Punjab 95' to release on THIS date

Punjab '95, starring Diljit Dosanjh and based on human rights campaigner Jaswant Singh Khalra, may finally be released in February after being blocked by the censor board for over a year.

The Diljit Dosanjh-starring film Punjab '95, pending approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for almost a year, might finally enter theatres in February. Dosanjh hinted to this possibility in social media messages on Saturday.

On his X account, he shared a post with the message that read, "Punjab 95. In February." He also posted photographs from the film on Instagram, he captioned the images with the words, "I Challenge the Darkness."



About Punjab 95:

Punjab '95 is a biographical film on the life of human rights campaigner Jaswant Singh Khalra. The CBFC had initially requested 120 edits to the picture, and it is unclear whether it would be distributed in its original format.

About Jaswant Singh Khalra

The activist's wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, had opposed the censor board's demand for modifications, arguing that the biography was filmed with the family's permission and should be published unaltered. She said that her family had studied the script four years ago and given filmmaker Honey Trehan their consent to move forward with the production, which stars Dosanjh as Khalra.

The Khalra family also saw the film in 2022 and was pleased with the representation of the activist's battle for human rights during a turbulent moment in Punjab's history. Jaswant Singh Khalra is famous for exposing the Punjab Police's extrajudicial executions of Sikh youngsters during the late 1990s insurgency. Tragically, Khalra was kidnapped in 1995 and killed. Six Punjab police officers were eventually convicted of his kidnapping and murder.

