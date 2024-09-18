Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diljit Dosanjh's Eiffel tower dance video stuns fans; Karan Johar reacts [WATCH]

    Diljit Dosanjh's Paris dance video has gone viral, capturing fans' attention while he continues his musical tour. His new song 'Chal Kudiye' with Alia Bhatt from Jigra is creating a buzz, and he's set to star in Border 2, adding to the excitement around his upcoming projects

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 9:22 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

    Diljit Dosanjh, currently on his musical tour, has been regularly sharing updates with his fans. Recently, he created excitement once again by posting a video of himself dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The video quickly went viral, with reactions pouring in from various celebrities, including Karan Johar.

    In the video, shared on his Instagram, Diljit is seen stepping out of a car and dancing. He captioned it “Dosanjh in Paris.” Rhea Kapoor commented, expressing her excitement over his outfits, while Karan Johar called him "Jigra." Fans also chimed in, with one suggesting a meet-up between Diljit and actress Emily in Paris, while another remarked that something more beautiful than the Eiffel Tower had appeared.

    Meanwhile, Diljit and Alia Bhatt's new song, “Chal Kudiye,” from their upcoming film Jigra was released. The video, which features both stars, has been receiving a lot of love from fans. Jigra is among the most anticipated films of 2024. Eight years after their collaboration on the hit song “Ikk Kudi,” Diljit and Alia are back together with this empowering track.

    Alia also shared the video on her Instagram, celebrating women’s strength, and announced the film's release on October 11. In the music video, Diljit stands out in an all-white outfit, while Alia sports a T-shirt with the word "Ghar" on it. The song, written by Harmanjeet Singh and composed by Manpreet Singh, is expected to be a major hit and is available on Saregama's YouTube channel and other streaming platforms.

    Regarding Jigra, the recently released teaser has garnered widespread praise, especially for Alia's performance. The video begins with her character in a hotel, drinking and talking about her brother, expressing a sense of urgency about what she needs to accomplish. As the teaser unfolds, Vedang Raina's character is arrested, and Alia’s character is shown bravely confronting goons in her quest to free him. The video also flashes back to their shared memories, promising exciting action sequences from Alia.

    On another front, Diljit will be starring in Border 2, as confirmed by Sunny Deol, who welcomed Diljit to the film's cast in a special video posted on Instagram. Deol emphasized the bravery of soldiers and revealed that Diljit will play a soldier in the highly anticipated sequel.

