Diljit Dosanjh did not pay performers for his Dil-Luminati tour? Choreographer issues SHOCKING statement

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has been making news with his Dil-Luminati tour. He has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide with his electrifying concerts and performances. In a startling turn of events, Rajat Rocky Batta, a Los Angeles-based choreographer and owner of RRB Dance Company, claims that all of the 'desi dancers' at Diljit's tour were not paid. Rajat disclosed this through his Instagram account, where he remarked that the dancers' community is pleased with Diljit's achievement and congratulated him for his sold-out tours around North America.

Rajat Rocky Batta's post

Hours after Rajat shared the post, a few dancers who performed with Diljit on the Dil-Luminati tour wrote an emotional note for the singer, stating that they are 'united' and that they do not want to be represented by voices who do not understand our relationship, motivations, sacrifices, and the immense value we place on such experiences.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour

Diljit Dosanjh will perform concerts in four countries as part of his Dil-Luminati tour: the United Kingdom, Europe, India, and the United Arab Emirates. So, all Delhi residents, prepare to enjoy Diljit Dosanjh's concert in the capital city. Diljit will be the first Punjabi musician to perform at both BC Place and the Rogers Centre. The Vancouver gig is also projected to be the largest Punjabi performance outside of India, with BC Place seating more than 54,000.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available via an artist presale beginning Thursday, February 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will take place throughout the week leading up to the general onsale, which begins Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.

