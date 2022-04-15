Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri donate Rs 200 cr to PM Relief Fund? Here's the truth

    With its collections, The Kashmir Files has shattered all box office records on the big screen. Within a few weeks of its publication, The Kashmir Files amassed Rs 250 crore.
     

    First Published Apr 15, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    The Kashmir Files has shattered all box office records on the big screen with its collections. Within a few weeks of its publication, The Kashmir Files amassed Rs 250 crore. The picture has become the buzz of the town, outperforming other films released at the same time at the box office.

    According to the latest news, The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has contributed Rs 200 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund from the film's proceeds. 

    The images have captions. "Vivek Agnihotri, the producer of The Kashmir Files, honoured his word and handed over a cheque for 200 crores to Modi ji for the Prime Minister Relief Fund. The funds will be utilised to help Kashmiri Pandits." If you stumbled across this piece of news and wondered if it was true, here's the scoop.

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files decoded: BK Ganjoo to Yasin Malik, know 7 real-life characters from the film
     

    The makers of Kashmir Files have admitted that this is fake news. According to reports, Vivek Agnihotri did not contribute any funds from The Kashmir Files to the Prime Minister Relief Fund. 

    In a recent interview, Vivek stated that they had been assisting and supporting the community for several years but had never made it public, and he did not want it to be made public. The photo went viral, was taken after the Kashmir Files' release. Vivek has suggested netizens not believe or circulate such false news.

    Besides that, today, April 15, Vivek tweeted thanking people who worked with him on The Kashmir Files, "I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film." 

    Also Read: The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher to Pallavi Joshi, how much actors charged for the film

    The most talked-about film 'The Kashmir Files,' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and others.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 1:40 PM IST
