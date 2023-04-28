Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu bought same house where she lived with Naga Chaitanya? Here's what we know

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya sold their Hyderabad property before divorcing. Samantha eventually purchased it back at a higher sum. Read details

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu bought same house where she lived with Naga Chaitanya? Here's what we know
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is 36 today, has been in the centre of controversy since announcing her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. From speculations that she requested Rs 200 crore in alimony from Naga Chaitanya, which she has subsequently dismissed as a foolish myth, to allegations of adultery, stories about the diva have made headlines regularly. But the self-made celebrity has repeatedly shut down haters and debunked allegations.
    Samantha made news not long after announcing her divorce, this time for repurchasing the same property in Hyderabad she shared with her ex-husband. A video of senior actor Murali Mohan appeared on social media, suggesting that Samantha has purchased the same property she shared with Naga Chaitanya prior to their divorce, and at a hefty expense.

    According to rumours, Samantha repurchased the property by providing a sizable profit to the former owners. Murali Mohan discussed Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce in the interview, saying that they were a picture-perfect pair who never argued. Murali went on to say that the pair spent long hours at the gym together and that they never bothered their neighbours by hosting parties or playing loud music. "They were quite silent. Unfortunately, I never imagined them splitting up. "I was shocked when I found out about it," he remarked.

    Samantha will co-star with Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of Citadel. The drama series is a remake of the American series starring Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci. She will also portray a Kashmiri girl in the forthcoming film directed by Shiva Nirvana.

    The plot centres around a love affair between a Kashmiri girl and an army soldier stationed in Jammu and Kashmir. The film will also include Vijay Deverakonda and Murli Sharma in major roles, in addition to Samantha.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 1:29 PM IST
