    Did Salman Khan meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' director Atlee for Dabangg spin-off? Here's what we know

    Salman Khan reportedly met Atlee to discuss a Dabangg spin-off, with Atlee possibly involved in the creative process. The project aims for a wider Pan-Indian appeal

    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    Recent reports suggest exciting news for fans of Salman Khan, as it's rumored that the Bollywood superstar met with Atlee, the director behind Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster hit 'Jawan,' at Salman's Galaxy Apartment residence in Mumbai. The purpose of their meeting? To discuss a potential spin-off of the beloved 'Dabangg' franchise.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    According to sources, the meeting between Salman Khan, Atlee, and Arbaaz Khan (Salman's brother and producer of the Dabangg series) centered around the idea of bringing back the iconic character Chulbul Pandey in a spin-off. Atlee is said to be involved in the creative process of the film, although he may not take on the role of director.

    While the details are still speculative, the proposed spin-off is reportedly a collaboration between Arbaaz Khan's production company, Atlee, and Salman Khan. However, Atlee has not officially accepted the offer, and discussions are ongoing.

    The report suggests that Salman and Arbaaz are keen to have a director from the South Indian film industry helm the Dabangg spin-off, aiming to make the franchise more appealing to a wider, Pan-Indian audience. Atlee is expected to consult with his directorial peers in the South to explore how best to approach the project.

    Although there has been no official confirmation of the meeting between Salman and Atlee, the prospect of Atlee working with Salman on a Dabangg spin-off is tantalizing for fans, especially considering Atlee's track record with the blockbuster success of "Jawan" in September 2023.

    The Dabangg franchise has been a cornerstone of Salman Khan's career, with the actor portraying the fearless cop Chulbul Pandey in the series. Since its inception with the first film in 2010, followed by sequels in 2012 and 2019, the Dabangg movies have consistently resonated with audiences and performed well at the box office.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 8:45 AM IST
