    Did Prithviraj Sukumaran drink Vodka before shooting nude scene for 'Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life'?

    Prithviraj reduced 31 kilos for his slim appearance in Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life. A new and frightening aspect regarding his transition has recently been revealed. The film has been in the making for almost 16 years. 

    Did Prithviraj Sukumaran drink Vodka before shooting nude scene for Aadujeevitham The Goat Life? RBA
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's outstanding performance in Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life impressed everyone. The Malayalam film, written and directed by Blessy, has been a box office success, earning Rs 40.40 crore in less than a week. 

    While fans praise Prithviraj's change in the film, there comes fresh information regarding his naked moment in Aadujeevitham. Cinematographer Sunil KS claimed that the actor not only fasted for three days to appear slim for the scene, but also drank vodka to drain water from his body.

    As translated by X user Christopher Kanagaraj, Sunil said, “Prithviraj fasted for three days, without drinking anything on the last day, for the nude scene; before the shoot, he drank 30ML of Vodka to drain any residual water from his body. He was taken there on a chair. We had to move him out of the chair before the shoot..”

    Prithviraj told a news portal that he dropped 31 kilogrammes to achieve his thin look. "I personally never imagined that this was feasible. [The most challenging aspect of it was] the hunger. Because it did not entail dieting, it involved me not eating. My metamorphosis was mostly due to fasting. There were instances when I went on a three-day fast," he explained.

    The film Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the protagonist, with Jimmy Jean Louis and Amala Paul in supporting parts.The project has been in the works for about 16 years. It was initially conceived by Blessy in 2008, and Sukumaran agreed to perform the role later that year.

