Did Naga Chaitanya call Samantha Ruth Prabhu after learning about her Myositis diagnosis? Here's what we know

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu disclosed that she has been suffering from myositis, an auto-immune disease, and many celebs sent their get well soon messages. According to reports, her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya had called her.

Before announcing their divorce in 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had been wed for about four years. Samantha had also alluded that their split wasn't amicable during her appearance on Koffee With Karan. Despite all of this, Samantha apparently received a call from Chaitanya after learning that she has myositis.

After Samantha recently stated that she had been diagnosed with Myositis, an auto-immune disease, rumours were going around that Chaitanya and his father, seasoned actor Nagarjuna, intended to visit Samantha in the hospital.

Also Read: Salman Khan defamation case against neighbour to be re-heard as Bombay HC judge retires

On the work front, Samantha is now working dubbing both the Tamil, and Telugu versions of her eagerly awaited movies Yashoda and Shaakuntalam, according to a report in Gulte. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is occupied with the ongoing filming of Venkat Prabhu's forthcoming flick. The article claims that Naga Chaitanya contacted Samantha to check on her health even though the Laal Singh Chaddha star hasn't visited Samantha since her diagnosis.

According to an earlier India Herald article, Nagarjuna allegedly wished to meet Samantha in person after learning of her condition. Despite Samantha's links to the family, the newspaper noted that Nagarjuna has been outspoken about his strong relationship with Samantha. According to rumours, the Telugu actor might arrange a meeting with his ex-daughter-in-law, given their close relationship.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor pays tribute to her South Indian roots with timeless Kanjivaram saree

In the meanwhile, Samantha made a brief appearance on Instagram again and disclosed that she had been receiving treatment for myositis. Samamtha shared a photo from the hospital and wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon."