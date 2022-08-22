Did Mike Tyson punched Vijay Deverakonda? Here’s what happened next

Once during the filming of ‘Liger’, legendary boxer Mike Tyson mistakenly punched actor Vijay Deverakonda. The South superstar, speaking on the incident, spoke of how he felt after the punch came crashing at him.

With only a few days left for the theatrical release of ‘Liger’, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have been trying every trick in the hat for promoting their film. Ahead of its release, the leading pair has been touring across the country for the film’s promotions. And amidst this, they have been giving out interviews to the media, speaking about their film, their chemistry and also revealing some interesting behind-the-scene moments.

Helmed by Jagannadh Puri, ‘Liger’ will mark the Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda, who is already a superstar in the South film industry. But he is not the only one marking his Hindi debut. Boxing legend Mike Tyson is also slated for his Bollywood debut with the movie.

The iconic boxer, Mike Tyson grabbed the headlines when he bagged the title of becoming the world’s youngest ever heavyweight boxing champion in 1986 at the age of 20. Cut to the present, Vijay Deverakonda recently spoke about a particular scene that he shot with Mike Tyson. It was a scene where the boxer had punched him by mistake.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Ananya and Vijay talked about their scenes with Mike. Ananya recalled one of the incidents and said, “unhone mere kandhe par sirf haath rakha tha (He only kept his arm on my shoulder) and I was like, I swear I fell because his hand was so heavy. I was scared earlier, but he was very sweet. I would like to believe that we are friends.”

Recalling the incident when Mike punched him by mistake, Vijay Deverakonda in an interview with Bollywoodlife, said, “I was worried when I saw his hands, his foot and his neck. When he punched me by mistake during rehearsals, I had migraine for the whole day. I didn’t get knocked out, but body wanted to fall down.”

Vijay Deverakonda also spoke about how he felt when he saw Mike Tyson for the first time. Recalling the time when arrived on the sets one morning he said that the production team told him that they were unable to find shoes for Tyson as his feet size is 14. “I have a big feet and mera size 10 hai. When he came to set and said hi, his wrist size was also big,” he said in the interview.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has found himself in the midst of a controversy after he recently spoke in favour of Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, regarding the boycott calls. Soon after Vijay’s statement, similar ‘boycott calls’ started for ‘Liger’ as well, the film which is slated to hit the theatres on August 26.