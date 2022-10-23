Did Jacqueline Fernandez try to 'tamper evidence' and allegedly flee India? Read Report

Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez not cooperating with the investigation, not just that she tried to 'tamper evidence', says report

After being mentioned in the chargesheet submitted by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs. 200 crore extortion and money laundering case brought by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for her personal life. In connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case, Jacqueline was called before Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday. Her temporary protective bail was extended until November 10. Now, the court was informed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the Kick actress reportedly attempted to leave India.

According to PTI, the ED alleged Jacqueline has not been cooperating with the investigators. The actress reportedly wanted to leave India, but she could not do so as her name was on the lookout circular (LOC). “Jacqueline is no ordinary person but a Bollywood actress with huge financial resources and hence high stature and influence," said the ED said in the court document.

The news agency further said that when Jacqueline was forced to see the other defendants in the case face-to-face and given the evidence, the actress displayed uncooperative behaviour and refused to participate.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police questioned Nora Fatehi about a money laundering case involving 200 crore rupees and convicted con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The names of Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna have also come up in the case. Additionally, the EOW had questioned Leepakshi, Jacqueline's stylist

Jacqueline was last seen on-screen in the lead role of Attack: Part 1 with John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, and Ratna Pathak Shah. She recently made a surprise cameo in the Kannada song Ra Rakkamma from the movie Vikrant Rona. She is currently anticipating the 25 October 2022 release of Ram Setu, which is set to take place. Additionally, Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha will play significant parts in it.

Along with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma, the Bachchhan Paandey actress will also appear in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, set for release on December 23, 2022.