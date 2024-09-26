Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Gauri Khan join poll criticizing Bollywood’s treatment of Triptii Dimri? See details

    Many have defended Gauri Khan, arguing that it's possible she was unaware that Instagram discloses the identities of poll participants.

    Did Gauri Khan join poll criticizing Bollywood's treatment of Triptii Dimri? See details RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    Gauri Khan is a successful entreprenuer who is seen as the epitome of glamour and extravagance in Bollywood. Recently, the 53-year-old film producer and designer has found herself in between of an Instagram poll unknowingly. A poll was posted online asking if Bollywood is allegedly objectifying Triptii Dimri and reducing the talented actress to little more than “disgusting” dance steps, outfits, and songs.” 

    Instagram doesn't say whether Gauri voted "yes" or "no," but as soon as Reddit users spotted that she might have taken part in the poll, they uploaded a screenshot of it. Under the poll in the screenshot, Gauri Khan's name and display photo indicated that she had cast a vote. At the time the story was published, the vote, however, was not visible. Many also presume that Gauri could feel uneasy with Triptii being portrayed in this manner.

    An Instagram account posted a clip of Triptii's upcoming song from the film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. The caption read, "I am a big fan of her and I understand capitalising on opportunities is important but this is downright disrespectful in the way they are treating her in recent films, why is she agreeing to all of this? Have you heard this song of Tripti Dimri?"

     

     

    Many people in the comments expressed their disgust with the song and blamed Bollywood for objectifying Triptii. One user commented, "She is beautiful.. the movies bulbul, Laila majnu, qala proves her acting calibre.... Filmmakers should know how to utilise the talent of these newcomers."

    Another user wrote, "Wtf is this ..mindless choreography..reducing female leads to nothing just a bloody eye candy"

    One person also called out Triptii for consenting to such roles. They wrote, "I love how people specially women are not taking Tripti accountable who gave her full consent to do such roles and things like this with her choice, willingly."

    The screenshot where Gauri Khan took part in the pole was shared on Reddit. 

     

    Can’t believe Gauri Khan actually voted for this poll!! 😭
    byu/Over-Drawing9718 inBollyBlindsNGossip

     

    Many have defended Gauri Khan, arguing that it's possible she was unaware that Instagram discloses the identities of poll participants. Many jokingly said that AbRam might be playing with her phone. The fan base has been vocal, with many thinking that Gauri's vote represents endorsement of the notion that Triptii should have roles beyond dance routines and showy costumes. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jigra trailer: Alia Bhatt on a daring mission to save brother Vedang Raina [WATCH] RTM

    Jigra trailer: Alia Bhatt on a daring mission to save brother Vedang Raina [WATCH]

    22-year-old Chander Prakash becomes Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show KBC 16's first Crorepati RKK

    22-year-old Chander Prakash becomes Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show KBC 16's first Crorepati

    Is Bachchan family neglecting Aishwarya Rai? Simi Garewal reacts to the gossip RBA

    Is Bachchan family neglecting Aishwarya Rai? Simi Garewal reacts to the gossip

    Devara REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film worth the hype? Read this RBA

    Devara REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film worth the hype? Read this

    Jayam Ravi, Aarti divorce: Singer Kenishaa Francis reveals SHOCKING details RBA

    Jayam Ravi, Aarti divorce: Singer Kenishaa Francis reveals SHOCKING details

    Recent Stories

    Chikkamagaluru Villagers carry old woman for 3 km to hospital express discomfort over lack of facilities vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Villagers carry elderly woman 3 km to hospital, highlight inadequate facilities

    Bangladesh: Outrage as Hindu students claim forced to wear hijab, memorize Quranic verses (WATCH) shk

    Bangladesh: Outrage as Hindu students claim forced to wear hijab, memorize Quranic verses (WATCH)

    Common parenting mistakes and how to avoid them: A guide for mothers AJR

    Common parenting mistakes and how to avoid them: A guide for mothers

    Devara: 5 reasons to watch Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's film RKK

    Devara: 5 reasons to watch Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's film

    Shraddha Kapoor's makeup tips for a glamorous Karwa Chauth 2024 RTM

    Shraddha Kapoor’s makeup tips for a glamorous Karwa Chauth 2024

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon