Did Gauri Khan join poll criticizing Bollywood’s treatment of Triptii Dimri? See details

Many have defended Gauri Khan, arguing that it's possible she was unaware that Instagram discloses the identities of poll participants.

Gauri Khan is a successful entreprenuer who is seen as the epitome of glamour and extravagance in Bollywood. Recently, the 53-year-old film producer and designer has found herself in between of an Instagram poll unknowingly. A poll was posted online asking if Bollywood is allegedly objectifying Triptii Dimri and reducing the talented actress to little more than “disgusting” dance steps, outfits, and songs.”

Instagram doesn't say whether Gauri voted "yes" or "no," but as soon as Reddit users spotted that she might have taken part in the poll, they uploaded a screenshot of it. Under the poll in the screenshot, Gauri Khan's name and display photo indicated that she had cast a vote. At the time the story was published, the vote, however, was not visible. Many also presume that Gauri could feel uneasy with Triptii being portrayed in this manner.

An Instagram account posted a clip of Triptii's upcoming song from the film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. The caption read, "I am a big fan of her and I understand capitalising on opportunities is important but this is downright disrespectful in the way they are treating her in recent films, why is she agreeing to all of this? Have you heard this song of Tripti Dimri?"

Many people in the comments expressed their disgust with the song and blamed Bollywood for objectifying Triptii. One user commented, "She is beautiful.. the movies bulbul, Laila majnu, qala proves her acting calibre.... Filmmakers should know how to utilise the talent of these newcomers."

Another user wrote, "Wtf is this ..mindless choreography..reducing female leads to nothing just a bloody eye candy"

One person also called out Triptii for consenting to such roles. They wrote, "I love how people specially women are not taking Tripti accountable who gave her full consent to do such roles and things like this with her choice, willingly."

The screenshot where Gauri Khan took part in the pole was shared on Reddit.

Many jokingly said that AbRam might be playing with her phone. The fan base has been vocal, with many thinking that Gauri's vote represents endorsement of the notion that Triptii should have roles beyond dance routines and showy costumes.

