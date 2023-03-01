Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Alia Bhatt have face surgery? Social media users spot changes in her look and trolled her for the same

    Alia Bhatt is presently being trolled for her strange appearance. She was photographed in Mumbai at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday celebration, when netizens noticed alterations in her looks.

    Did Alia Bhatt have face surgery? Social media users spot changes in her look and trolled her for the same
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 8:49 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt's surprising arrival at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday celebration a few days back stunned everyone. She looked glamorous in a white dress, but netizens noticed her new style was considerably different from her typical one. Several internet users assumed Alia had cosmetic surgery or face surgery after her pregnancy.

    Let us tell you, Alia Bhatt stunned everyone when she returned to form after having a kid a few months ago. Netizens were startled to see her working out just six months after the birth of her daughter Raha. She did lose her pregnancy weight.

    Several people assumed she had chosen for a cosmetology surgery after viewing her face. Netizens have already begun to mock her for it. One user wrote, "Her nose looks narrower too." Another user stated, "Mouth jaw neck eyes all look strangely alien to me." Looks like, social media users are not at all liking the changes in her face.

    Alia Bhatt's wardrobe selections have become more subdued, delicate, and stylish. Alia has opted to keep it modest and lovely after years of experimentation, from the saree she wore to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception to her pregnant attire.

    Take a cue from Bollywood's famed Gangubai if you like Alia's modest and exquisite style.

    Regarding her next ventures, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi also play important parts in the film.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 8:49 AM IST
