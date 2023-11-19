Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57; succumbs to heart attack

    Acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi, known for 'Dhoom' and 'Dhoom 2,' passed away on November 19 due to a heart attack. 

    Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57; succumbs to heart attack SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    On the somber Sunday of November 19, the esteemed filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi passed away, succumbing to a heart attack, as per reliable sources. Renowned for his directorial prowess, Gadhvi left an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape with his highly acclaimed works, notably the blockbuster films 'Dhoom' and 'Dhoom 2.' These cinematic gems, featuring the dynamic duo of Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles, not only garnered widespread acclaim but also achieved monumental success. 

    As per accounts, Sanjay Gadhvi encountered intense chest pain during his morning walk along Lokhandwala Backroad. Manifesting profuse perspiration, he was promptly transported to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, situated a mere one to one and a half kilometers away. Regrettably, he was swiftly declared deceased upon arrival at the medical facility. Currently, his mortal remains repose within the confines of the hospital, with a slated funeral ceremony scheduled for the evening of the 19th. The untimely demise of the acclaimed filmmaker has cast a pall of sorrow over the industry, as preparations are made to bid a final farewell to this creative luminary.

    Sanjay Gadhvi directed movies like 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' and 'Kidnap' featuring Imran Khan. In 2012, he worked on 'Ajab Gazabb Love,' followed by 'Operation Parindey' in 2020.
    Gadhvi began his directing journey with 'Tere Liye' in 2000, but unfortunately, it didn't get much notice. The film, initially titled 'Tu Hi Bataa' and starring Arjun Rampal and Raveena Tandon, faced a halt due to budget constraints. His breakthrough came with the 2004 action thriller 'Dhoom,' marking the start of his recognition in the film industry.

    ALSO READ: Animal: Ranbir Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna; posing choice between him and Vijay Devarakonda on NBK show

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna; posing choice between him and Vijay Devarakonda on NBK show SHG

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna; posing choice between him and Vijay Devarakonda on NBK show

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Munawar Faruqui date an 18-year-old? Anurag Dobhal raises shocking accusations SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Munawar Faruqui date an 18-year-old? Anurag Dobhal raises shocking accusations

    Miss Universe 2023: All you need to know about Sheynnis Palacios, the 23-year-old who won the title RKK

    Miss Universe 2023: All you need to know about Sheynnis Palacios, the 23-year-old who won the title

    Taylor swift fans face water shortage during concert; singer shows grief over attendee dying at venue SHG

    Taylor swift fans face water shortage during concert; singer shows grief over attendee dying at venue

    Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo of Nicaragua wins the title, see pictures RKK

    Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo of Nicaragua wins the title, see pictures

    Recent Stories

    Do you know Amazon is using advanced AI to spot fake customer reviews gcw

    Do you know Amazon is using advanced AI to spot fake customer reviews?

    India s GDP crosses $4 trillion on November 19 for the first time AJR

    BREAKING: India's GDP crosses $4 trillion on November 19 for the first time

    Cricket Pitch Politics: Ian Chappell calls for autonomy ahead of World Cup Final in Ahmedabad osf

    Pitch Politics: Ian Chappell calls for autonomy ahead of World Cup Final in Ahmedabad

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna; posing choice between him and Vijay Devarakonda on NBK show SHG

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna; posing choice between him and Vijay Devarakonda on NBK show

    India vs Australia 'Let's make it happen' - Sadhguru cheers for 'Team Bharat' ahead of World Cup final (WATCH) snt

    IND vs AUS: 'Let's make it happen' - Sadhguru cheers for 'Team Bharat' ahead of World Cup final (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon