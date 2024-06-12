Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dhanush’s period drama 'Captain Miller' nominated at UK National Film Awards for best foreign language film

    Dhanush is on his way to continue that record as his newest film 'Captain Miller' has just received international notice. His period drama is set in the pre-Independence era and focuses on a pivotal moment in Indian history.

    Dhanush period drama Captain Miller nominated at UK National Film Awards for best foreign language film RBA
    Dhanush is on track to break that record again, since his latest film, Captain Miller, has just attracted international attention. His period play is set in the pre-Independence era and centres on a watershed point in Indian history. Dhanush gained worldwide recognition after playing a crucial part as an assassin in the Russo Brothers' film The Grey Man. The film earned him international renown. Dhanush is on his way to continue that record, as his newest film, Captain Miller, has just received international notice. 

    Captain Miller has been nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the UK National Film Awards, which is a major achievement for Dhanush and the entire Captain Miller crew. You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (Spain), Bhakshak (India), The Parades (Japan), Red Ollero: Mabuhay is a Lie (Philippines), Sixty Minutes (Germany), and The Heartbreak Agency (Germany) are the other films nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the UK National Film Awards, alongside Captain Miller. 

    Whether Captain Miller advances to the next level and wins the prize remains to be seen, which would be a significant triumph for the picture.

    Arun Matheswaran directed Captain Miller, which stars Dhanush, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Edward Sonnenblick. The period drama takes place in the pre-Independence era and focuses on an important episode in Indian history. The story follows a militant who protests against British colonial power in order to defend and help the people of his town, emphasising themes of resistance and solidarity. 

    The film's soundtrack, created by GV Prakash Kumar, contributes significantly to its effect. Kumar's strong background soundtrack is important to the tale, adding emotional depth to the film's climactic scenes.

    Captain Miller, published on January 12 this year, received favourable reviews from reviewers. The film, made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, was a box office hit, grossing more than Rs 100 crore. It is available for watching on Amazon Prime Video. 

