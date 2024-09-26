Devara REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film worth the hype? Read this

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Devara First Review: Anirudh Ravichander, Devara's soundtrack composer, wrote a review for Jr NTR and Siva Koratala's film, which went viral on social media. The much-awaited Jr NTR film will be in theatres from September 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

    First Published Sep 26, 2024

    Anirudh Ravichander used the same technique for the release of Rajinikanth's Jailer, as well as for Leo and Jawan. The soundtrack composer tweeted about Devara, only five days before the film's massive release on September 27. His emoticons and the hashtag #Devara indicate that he has seen the film and expects it will be a success at the box office.  

    Anirudh maintains the custom of assessing his films before their release. Now it remains to be seen what awaits us on Friday. Meanwhile, Anirudh's tweet on the Devara movie has fans in a frenzy. One of the users commented, "The Last Same tweet from Ani was for INDUSTRY HIT JAILER." while another called it "Sure shot BB." 

    Also Read: Watch Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' on THIS OTT platform

    In other developments, the major pre-release event for Devara was cancelled owing to a large crowd at the location. The creators of the Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan movie tweeted the following statement, "We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and are truly sorry for the situation. Thank you for your understanding and support. Team Devara."

    Heartbroken Jr NTR also created a video for his fans, as this was his first pre-release event for a solo film in 6 years (his previous solo film being Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava in 2018). 

    The film was first announced in April 2021 with the working title NTR30, and it marks Rama Rao's 30th starring role. The official title was announced in May 2023, and later that year, the project was separated into two halves. Principal filming for the first segment began in April 2023 and ended in August 2024. The filming venues were Hyderabad, Shamshabad, Visakhapatnam, Goa, and Thailand.

    Also Read: Chiranjeevi reveals reason for his immense love for Pawan Kalyan
     
    According to Umair Sandhu's article, Jr. NTR gives an outstanding performance, displaying a brilliant act that captivates throughout and lends the picture much-needed punch. Saif Ali Khan also excels in his part. Umair Sandhu refers to 'Devara' as a "Paisa Vasool" entertainer, emphasising its potential for the big screen. He gives the picture 3.5 out of 5 stars, citing its entertaining elements and outstanding performances as major pulls for spectators.

     
    Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, "Devara" seeks to give a visually spectacular experience with a fascinating tale. Netflix purchased digital distribution rights to the film at ₹155 crore (US$19 million). As fans eagerly await the film's premiere, enthusiasm grows, particularly with excellent early reviews. With a great story and a strong cast, "Devara: Part 1" is poised to be a milestone film in Telugu cinema. Stay tuned for further details as the release date approaches, ensuring that fans are ready to experience the magic of Jr. NTR's next endeavour.
     
    Yuvasudha Arts and N.T.R. Arts are producing Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The much-anticipated September 2024 release will be in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada theatres. 

     

