Devara: Kapil Sharma welcomes Jr NTR; actor promotes upcoming movie, video from sets go VIRAL - WATCH

Kapil Sharma is gearing up to return with the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, and fans are eagerly awaiting the laughter-packed entertainment he is known for. Recently, it was revealed that Telugu superstar Jr NTR will be gracing one of the initial episodes of TGIKS 2, adding to the excitement surrounding the show’s comeback.

On Tuesday morning, Jr NTR was spotted by paparazzi arriving on the set of the Netflix show. A video circulated on social media, showing the actor posing for cameras in an all-beige ensemble. He waved at the photographers, acknowledging their presence with a warm smile. Jr NTR’s appearance on the show has already created buzz, with fans excited to see him in a different setting.

Speculation suggests that Jr NTR’s visit to The Great Indian Kapil Show is linked to promoting his upcoming film Devara. The movie, which is highly anticipated, will see Jr NTR sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. While it has not been confirmed, there is a possibility that his co-stars may also join him on the comedy show, further raising expectations for the episode.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is known for featuring big names from the entertainment industry, and the presence of Jr NTR on one of its initial episodes will likely attract a lot of attention. Fans are eager to witness his interaction with Kapil Sharma, who is famous for his witty humor and charm.

The combination of Jr NTR’s star power and Kapil’s comedic flair promises to make this episode one to remember, and viewers are looking forward to an entertaining and laughter-filled session.

