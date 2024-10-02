Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Devara box office: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film to cross Rs 200 crore in 5 days

    Jr. NTR and filmmaker Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1 is doing incredibly well in cinemas. On Tuesday, October 1, the film showed a modest increase in popularity. 

    Devara box office: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film to cross Rs 200 crore in 5 days
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

    Telugu actor Jr NTR and filmmaker Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1 had a small increase in box office on Tuesday, October 1. The action drama is presently on track to earn Rs 200 crore (nett) in India, and it is expected to do it within the next few days. The film's next global aim is Rs 400 crore. With October 2 being a national holiday in India, Devara: Part 1 is likely to witness an increase in viewership.

    Devara: Part 1 will be released in cinemas across different languages on September 27. The picture earned mixed reviews from reviewers and moviegoers alike.

    On Tuesday, October 1, the film's statistics increased somewhat compared to Day 4. According to the monitoring website Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 13.50 crore nett at the domestic box office. This is a wonderful indication for the picture on weekdays.

    Devara: Part 1 had a five-day total collection of Rs 186.85 crore (nett) in India. The Telugu version of the film had a 27.96% occupancy rate on October 1.

    Koratala Siva wrote and directed Devara: Part 1, which starred Jr NTR in two roles: father Devara and son Varada. Devara: Part 1 marked Bollywood celebrities Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Telugu debut. The second portion has yet to be shot.

    Set in coastal areas, the film follows the brave Devara, who travels into exile to defend his people's life. However, a conspiracy hovers over him and his family, revealing numerous details about Devara and other players.

