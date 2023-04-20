Delhi High Court restrains 9 YouTube channels from sharing content on Aaradhya Bachchan

Aaradhya Bachchan, and her father, Abhishek Bachchan petitioned the high court to stop various YouTube channels from posting information about her personal life.

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was the subject of a Delhi High Court injunction on Thursday that forbade several YouTube channels from posting inaccurate information about her health. The court argued that doing so reflected "morbid perversity."

The court ordered Google to remove off its site some videos that stated Aaradhya Bachchan was "critically ill" and "no more" in response to a case filed by the minor child and her father. According to Justice C. Hari Shankar, every child has the right to be treated with honour and respect, and it is "absolutely untenable in law" to spread false information about a child's health.

In the interim injunction, the court instructed Google to give the plaintiff information about the uploaders. It clarified that Google must also remove any comparable videos brought to its attention.

The court said: "Defendants 1 to 9 (YouTube channels) are completely restrained from publishing, sharing and disseminating any content on any public platform across the net relating the state of health or physical condition of the plaintiff," ordered the court. "Defendant no 10 (Google) will immediately delist and deactivate all videos (mentioned in the plea." Spreading false information about a young child, according to the court, exhibits "morbid perversity" and "complete apathy in the interests of the child."

