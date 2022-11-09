Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone to play Ranbir Kapoor's mother in Brahmastra 2; check out THIS video

    Part One of the Brahmastra The first film of an ambitiously planned trilogy, Shiva, introduced "The Astraverse," a brand-new cinematic world.

    Deepika Padukone to play Ranbir Kapoor's mother in Brahmastra 2; check out THIS video RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

    Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part I- Shiva, which earned more than Rs 400 crores globally, was one among the year's biggest box office successes. Ranbir Kapoor plays the title character in the movie, Shiva, with his on-screen wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in supporting parts. In the movie, Alia portrays Shiva's love interest Isha, Ranbir plays a supernaturally gifted guy named Shiva, and Amitabh plays Guruji.

    Part One of the Brahmastra The first film of an ambitiously planned trilogy, Shiva, which debuted on September 9, introduces a brand-new cinematic world called "The Astraverse." Despite spending over two months in theatres, the movie recently debuted on Disney+ Hotstar and received outstanding views.

    Also Read: Vir Das lands in legal soup; FIR filed against comedian for copyright infringement

     

    It's interesting to note that Deepika Padukone, who was said to be playing Ranbir's mother, Amrita, in Brahmastra Part II-Dev, is clearly seen in the OTT version of the movie. Some fans who had seen The Part I in IMAX when it first hit theatres claimed to have seen Deepika in the picture. Others who saw it in 2D claimed that the actress was completely invisible.

    The film's OTT release has now dispelled any questions over Deepika's selection for the role of Amrita in Brahmastra 2. In one scene that follows the intermission and is plainly seen in this version, Deepika can be seen cradling baby Shiva. There are rumours that Deepika's persona may have an impact on Shiva's overall development and metamorphosis.

    Also Read: Post MeToo Allegations, Nana Patekar to make debut in web series; read details

    Fans, who couldn’t watch the film in IMAX, were surprised to spot Deepika when they rewatched the movie on Disney+ Hotstar. One fan wrote, “Today, I watched Brahmastra for the second time. I hadn’t noticed Deepika Padukone before. But this time, it was so evident that she is there in the film! She has to be there in the second part too." 

    Another one said, “Rewatching Brahmastra and I see Amrita is Deepika. Shiva’s mom! This was not visible in the theatres for sure."

    Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva centres on the life of young Shiva (Ranbir), who has the ability to manipulate fire. Shiva, who is known as a "astra," experiences visions in which he knows that the world is in peril. Unaware of it, he embarks on a quest to uncover his latent abilities as well as to save the cosmos.
     

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rihanna compares motherhood to 'tripping on acid', calls 'it wild, trippy as hell' RBA

    Rihanna compares motherhood to 'tripping on acid', calls 'it wild, trippy as hell'

    Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post is all about her haters and trolls- read what she said RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post is all about her haters and trolls- read what she said

    The Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to join hands for the upcoming comic riot RBA

    The Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to join hands for the upcoming comic riot

    Freddy actor Kartik Aaryan's fans keep up the Kartik Purnima tradition; here's what they did RBA

    Freddy actor Kartik Aaryan's fans keep up the Kartik Purnima tradition; here's what they did

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Surrogacy controversy; here's what she said RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Surrogacy controversy; here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    Rihanna compares motherhood to 'tripping on acid', calls 'it wild, trippy as hell' RBA

    Rihanna compares motherhood to 'tripping on acid', calls 'it wild, trippy as hell'

    Why is Ayodhya Ram temple's chief priest fuming over 'prasad' - adt

    Why is Ayodhya Ram temple's chief priest fuming over 'prasad'

    Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India; check details AJR

    Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India; check details

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Football-crazy Keralites kick-start a cutout war-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Football-crazy Keralites kick-start cutout war

    Delhi s overall air quality continues to remain very poor; light rain expected - adt

    Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain very poor; light rain expected

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon