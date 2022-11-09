Deepika Padukone to play Ranbir Kapoor's mother in Brahmastra 2; check out THIS video

Part One of the Brahmastra The first film of an ambitiously planned trilogy, Shiva, introduced "The Astraverse," a brand-new cinematic world.

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part I- Shiva, which earned more than Rs 400 crores globally, was one among the year's biggest box office successes. Ranbir Kapoor plays the title character in the movie, Shiva, with his on-screen wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in supporting parts. In the movie, Alia portrays Shiva's love interest Isha, Ranbir plays a supernaturally gifted guy named Shiva, and Amitabh plays Guruji.

Part One of the Brahmastra The first film of an ambitiously planned trilogy, Shiva, which debuted on September 9, introduces a brand-new cinematic world called "The Astraverse." Despite spending over two months in theatres, the movie recently debuted on Disney+ Hotstar and received outstanding views.

It's interesting to note that Deepika Padukone, who was said to be playing Ranbir's mother, Amrita, in Brahmastra Part II-Dev, is clearly seen in the OTT version of the movie. Some fans who had seen The Part I in IMAX when it first hit theatres claimed to have seen Deepika in the picture. Others who saw it in 2D claimed that the actress was completely invisible.

The film's OTT release has now dispelled any questions over Deepika's selection for the role of Amrita in Brahmastra 2. In one scene that follows the intermission and is plainly seen in this version, Deepika can be seen cradling baby Shiva. There are rumours that Deepika's persona may have an impact on Shiva's overall development and metamorphosis.

Fans, who couldn’t watch the film in IMAX, were surprised to spot Deepika when they rewatched the movie on Disney+ Hotstar. One fan wrote, “Today, I watched Brahmastra for the second time. I hadn’t noticed Deepika Padukone before. But this time, it was so evident that she is there in the film! She has to be there in the second part too."

Another one said, “Rewatching Brahmastra and I see Amrita is Deepika. Shiva’s mom! This was not visible in the theatres for sure."

Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva centres on the life of young Shiva (Ranbir), who has the ability to manipulate fire. Shiva, who is known as a "astra," experiences visions in which he knows that the world is in peril. Unaware of it, he embarks on a quest to uncover his latent abilities as well as to save the cosmos.

