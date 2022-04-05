Deepika Padukone's ‘TIME 100 Impact Awards’; actress shares an inspiring BTS video on Instagram

Deepika Padukone, who just received the prestigious TIME100 Impact Award, recently shared an amazing BTS video from the prestigious award event on her social media, showcasing all of her celebration's joyful and proud moments.

Taking to social media, the female starlet shared an intriguing behind-the-scenes video. She stated, "I was all of 16 when I chose to switch jobs from being a competitive badminton player to being an actor." I had no idea that 20 years later, I would be standing here accepting the TIME 100 Impact Award."

Deepika Padukone has given some of the best performances in Indian cinema throughout her remarkable career. Several have won critical acclaim and been among the industry's highest-grossing films. Deepika utilised her status as an icon to destigmatise mental health difficulties and promote awareness on the subject after reigning as Indian cinema's number uno for over a decade.

Deepika Padukone is therefore the first Indian celebrity to be honoured twice by Time Magazine. In 2018, the superstar was named one of TIME's 100 most influential people. She is the only Indian actress on the list, which also includes Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig, and Lena Waithe.

"I was all of 16 when I chose to convert my career from being a competitive badminton player to being an actor," she stated in her acceptance speech. I had no idea that 20 years later, I'd be standing here accepting a TIME 100 Impact Award." "When you pursue your happiness," she continues, "you place yourself on a road that has been there all along." So go with your gut instinct. Don't be frightened; doors will open when you least expect them to."

Aside from her winning speech, we see glimpses of her greenroom makeover for the award presentation. Deepika is also seen taking pictures with other celebs at the event. Deepika captioned the photo, "A glimpse of what went down at the TIME100 Impact Award last Monday."

Deepika Padukone's next film will be Fighter, in which she will star alongside Hrithik Roshan. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is also in her repertoire.