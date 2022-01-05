  • Facebook
    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gehraiyaan release date postponed till February 11

    Besides Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, 'Gehraiyaan' features a stellar cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur. 

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gehraiyaan release date postponed till February 11
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
    The release date of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Gehraiyaan' has been pushed forward to February 11. Confirming the same, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that the film release date had been changed from January 25 to February 11. 

    Karan, who also shared posters of the film, took to Instagram to make the announcement. He wrote, 'We can see the shore, till then we will dive into your love! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releases February 11.' To recall, the first look of the film, which will be screened on Amazon Prime, was released last month.

    Also Read: Deepika Padukone Birthday: 4 different hats that the actress dons; check out

    Besides Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, 'Gehraiyaan' features a stellar cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur. The duo will be portraying key roles in the movie. Other actors who are part of the film are Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Directed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehraiyaan' is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Deepika, too has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the film's making. Last month, talking about the movie, Deepika said that even though it has been a bit of a wait, the longer one waits for something, the more a person appreciates it when it finally does arrive. Hoping that same holds true in the case of 'Gehraiyaan' as well, Deepika said she was glad to have the opportunity to be a part of something that she believes is truly magical. 

    Deepika went on to share that she cannot wait to share Team Gehraiyaan's labour of love. At the same time, film director Shakun Batra said that for him, 'Gehraiyaan' was not just a movie but a journey into the nitty-gritty of human relationships. 

    Claiming that audiences will relate to the film as it deals primarily with how people's lives and that of those around them are impacted by each decision they make, Batra was immensely glad to have taken this journey with Deepika, Siddhant and the rest of the crew as well as Dharma Productions and Amazon Prime.

    Also Read: Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in

