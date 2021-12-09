Deepika Padukone's fit body secret is out; check out her latest video

Deepika Padukone has stunned us with her ability to connect with the audience and this time she did it with her fitness video to inspire fans and followers to be fit

Deepika Padukone is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood; she is also very active on social media. Today, she gave her Insta-fam a peek of her workout routine in a super-relatable post this evening. The video is in black-and-white where the actress told that she loves to work out and tends to get lethargic at times.

Deepika was seen doing a headstand inside a gym and some abs workout in the clip. Deepika caption of her post, revealed the real motivation she works out - it's so she can eat more cake. As soon as she shared the video, fans shared heart and fire emojis in the comment area. She is also seen wearing a tracksuit in the video. The video has pulled up 5.5 million views within two hours of being posted online, along with thousands of comments.

Last month, Deepika and Ranveer went for a small vacay to celebrate their 3th wedding anniversary in the hills. The couple has shared some romantic, cosy, monochromatic pictures from their holiday. Our favourite photo from their series is where Ranveer is placing a gentle kiss on Deepika’s forehead. Though the couple has never shied from flaunting their love to the world, these images is going down as one of best shots of them together.

Deepika and Ranveer had become shutterbugs for each other on their voyage. While Deepika photographed a candid photo of Ranveer flipping his long hair, the hubby captured not one but many pictures of Deepika soaking the sunlight.