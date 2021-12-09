  • Facebook
    Deepika Padukone's fit body secret is out; check out her latest video

    Deepika Padukone has stunned us with her ability to connect with the audience and this time she did it with her fitness video to inspire fans and followers to be fit

    Deepika Padukone's fit body secret is out; check out her latest video
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 7:54 PM IST
    Deepika Padukone is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood; she is also very active on social media. Today, she gave her Insta-fam a peek of her workout routine in a super-relatable post this evening. The video is in black-and-white where the actress told that she loves to work out and tends to get lethargic at times. 

    Deepika was seen doing a headstand inside a gym and some abs workout in the clip. Deepika caption of her post, revealed the real motivation she works out - it's so she can eat more cake. As soon as she shared the video, fans shared heart and fire emojis in the comment area. She is also seen wearing a tracksuit in the video. The video has pulled up 5.5 million views within two hours of being posted online, along with thousands of comments. 

    ALSO READ: When Deepika Padukone wanted to have open relationship with Ranveer Singh post-breakup with Ranbir Kapoor

    Last month, Deepika and Ranveer went for a small vacay to celebrate their 3th wedding anniversary in the hills. The couple has shared some romantic, cosy, monochromatic pictures from their holiday. Our favourite photo from their series is where Ranveer is placing a gentle kiss on Deepika’s forehead. Though the couple has never shied from flaunting their love to the world, these images is going down as one of best shots of them together.

    Deepika and Ranveer had become shutterbugs for each other on their voyage. While Deepika photographed a candid photo of Ranveer flipping his long hair, the hubby captured not one but many pictures of Deepika soaking the sunlight.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 7:55 PM IST
    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat are officially Mr and Mrs now!

    Kumkum Bhagya stars Ankit Mohan- Ruchi Savarn become parents after six years [PHOTOS]

    Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar complete 37 years of marriage, check her adorable post

    Churuli: Kerala High Court issues notice to Censor Board, film’s director, producers, actors

    Most tweeted actors in 2021: Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more ( List inside)

    Kohli's tweet announcing Vamika's birth 'most liked tweet' of 2021 in India; Cummins' post 'most-retweeted'

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome healthy baby girl

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat are officially Mr and Mrs now!

    Kumkum Bhagya stars Ankit Mohan- Ruchi Savarn become parents after six years [PHOTOS]

    Youth Political Activist Sikander Behl talks about women empowerment and unemployment

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

