Deepika Padukone posts cryptic note amid her pregnancy on 'complaining' and 'praying'; read on

Bollywood actress and mom-to-be Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to drop another cryptic note about praying more and complaining less.

Deepika Padukone has revealed yet another enigmatic message about her pregnancy. On Saturday, the pregnant actress turned to Instagram stories to post a statement about praying more and grumbling less. “Posting less. Doing more. Comparing less. Reflecting more,” the quote read. “Complaining less. Praying more. Discussing less. Accomplishing more,” it added.

Interestingly, the tweet comes when Deepika and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The two revealed their pregnancy in February of this year, when Deepika published a cute "September 2024" poster. The poster's border included children's clothing, toys, and balloons. Deepika and Ranveer have been married for almost 5 years.

Deepika's pregnancy news comes weeks after she expressed her desire to have children with Ranveer. In an interview with Vogue Singapore, the actress said, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently starred in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. The film, produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, told a riveting narrative of daring, tenacity, and love, all wrapped up in an action-packed plot. The film followed the lives of an Indian Air Force pilot, played by Hrithik Roshan, and his mission to protect his nation and loved ones.

Next, Deepika Padukone has a lot of projects in the works. She will soon share the screen with Prabhas in Kalki 2989 AD. The film also has Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. It will enter cinemas in May of this year. In addition, Deepika will collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version of The Intern. She will also be introduced to Rohit Shetty's cop-verse in Singham 3.