Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Deepika Padukone posts cryptic note amid her pregnancy on 'complaining' and 'praying'; read on

    Bollywood actress and mom-to-be Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to drop another cryptic note about praying more and complaining less.

    Deepika Padukone posts cryptic note amid her pregnancy on 'complaining' and 'praying'; read on RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 3:53 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone has revealed yet another enigmatic message about her pregnancy. On Saturday, the pregnant actress turned to Instagram stories to post a statement about praying more and grumbling less. “Posting less. Doing more. Comparing less. Reflecting more,” the quote read. “Complaining less. Praying more. Discussing less. Accomplishing more,” it added.

    Interestingly, the tweet comes when Deepika and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The two revealed their pregnancy in February of this year, when Deepika published a cute "September 2024" poster. The poster's border included children's clothing, toys, and balloons. Deepika and Ranveer have been married for almost 5 years.

    Also Read: Sushmita Sen shares her wedding plans; here's what she wants from her future husband

    Deepika Padukone posts cryptic note amid her pregnancy on 'complaining' and 'praying'; read on RBA

    Deepika's pregnancy news comes weeks after she expressed her desire to have children with Ranveer. In an interview with Vogue Singapore, the actress said, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

    Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently starred in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. The film, produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, told a riveting narrative of daring, tenacity, and love, all wrapped up in an action-packed plot. The film followed the lives of an Indian Air Force pilot, played by Hrithik Roshan, and his mission to protect his nation and loved ones.

    Also Read: 'Monkey Man' LA premiere: Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikander Kher and more attend

    Next, Deepika Padukone has a lot of projects in the works. She will soon share the screen with Prabhas in Kalki 2989 AD. The film also has Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. It will enter cinemas in May of this year. In addition, Deepika will collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version of The Intern. She will also be introduced to Rohit Shetty's cop-verse in Singham 3.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heeramandi Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in saree as she promotes her song Tilasmi Bahein RBA

    ‘Heeramandi’: Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in saree as she promotes her song 'Tilasmi Bahein'

    Sushmita Sen shares her wedding plans; here's what she wants from her future husband RBA

    Sushmita Sen shares her wedding plans; here's what she wants from her future husband

    The Kerala Story' star Adah Sharma buys Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment, says 'I got overwhelmed' RBA

    'The Kerala Story' star Adah Sharma buys Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment, says 'I got overwhelmed'

    Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival drama enters Rs 100 crore club in just 9 days anr

    Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival drama enters Rs 100 crore club in just 9 days

    Photos Amala Paul-Jagat Desai celebrate baby shower with their family in Surat RBA

    Photos: Amala Paul-Jagat Desai celebrate baby shower with their family in Surat

    Recent Stories

    Explained The origins of Iran-Israel 'shadow war' and why United States is on high alert snt

    Explained: The origins of Iran-Israel 'shadow war' and why United States is on high alert?

    Chinese student diagnosed with 'delusional love disorder', says 'All girls in school like me' vkp

    Chinese student diagnosed with 'delusional love disorder', says 'All girls in school like me'

    3 8 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar gcw

    BREAKING: 3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

    Punjab SHOCKER! 55-year-old woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked by son's in-laws in Tarn Taran anr

    Punjab SHOCKER! 55-year-old woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked by son's in-laws in Tarn Taran

    Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Know date, time & other details gcw

    Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Know date, time & other details

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon