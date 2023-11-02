Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dedicated fan constructs temple in honor of Rajinikanth, says "I don't watch any other actors' movies..."

    Fan-built Rajinikanth temple in Madurai, India, showcases deep admiration for the superstar. Multi-generational devotion and continued stardom reflect his iconic status in Indian cinema. 

    Dedicated fan constructs temple in honor of Rajinikanth, says "I don't watch any other actors' movies..." SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 8:25 PM IST

    In the city of Madurai, located in Tamil Nadu, there exists an undeniable allure surrounding superstar Rajinikanth, prompting one ardent fan to construct a temple dedicated to him. Karthik, a fervent admirer of Thalaivar, has taken his adulation to unprecedented heights by establishing a shrine within the confines of his own residence. At the core of this shrine stands an imposing 250-kilogram statue of the iconic superstar. For Karthik, Rajinikanth is not merely a film star; he embodies a divine presence. The shrine he has meticulously built is a testament to his profound reverence for a man renowned not only for his acting prowess but also for his larger-than-life persona. Karthik's daughter, Anushiya, shares her father's deep devotion to Rajinikanth, and together, they venerate him with the same intensity and devotion that others offer to their deities in temples.

    Kartik expressed to ANI - "I don't watch any other actors' movies except Rajinikanth. For us, he is God, so I made a temple for him. I love Rajinikanth. We have been Rajinikanth fans for five generations in our family".

    Dedicated fan constructs temple in honor of Rajinikanth, says "I don't watch any other actors' movies..." SHG

    Rajinikanth's fan following transcends the boundaries of Madurai and even Tamil Nadu. His popularity spans across the entire nation. Temples and shrines dedicated to the superstar have emerged in various regions of India, underscoring the magnetic attraction of his stardom and the unwavering loyalty of his fans.

    Rajinikanth's age, an impressive 73, has not diminished his larger-than-life aura. He continues to command the same level of attention and admiration as he did during the zenith of his career. His latest cinematic endeavor, the blockbuster film "Jailer," garnered global acclaim, reaffirming his status as a formidable presence in the realm of Indian cinema.

    Moreover, Rajinikanth is currently in the limelight for his role in "Thalaivar 170," directed by T.J. Gnanavel. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes none other than Amitabh Bachchan, marking their first collaboration since the iconic movie "Hum" in 1991. This development has sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly anticipating the cinematic magic these two legends will conjure on the screen once more.

    Rajinikanth's enduring popularity and his unwavering commitment to the silver screen suggest that the love from his fans is unlikely to wane. As his fanbase continues to expand, one can expect to witness even more extravagant demonstrations of devotion and admiration for the revered Thalaivar in the future.

    ALSO READ: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid dating rumors heat up as they go on theatre date - Read details

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 8:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid dating rumors heat up as they go on theatre date - Read details

    Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid dating rumors heat up as they go on theatre date - Read details

    Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya gets engaged at Halloween party (Photos) RBA

    Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya gets engaged at Halloween party (Photos)

    Bigg Boss 17: Fan-favourite stars Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani to make appearance on Weekend Ka Waar vma

    Bigg Boss 17: Fan-favourite stars Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani to make appearance on Weekend Ka Waar

    Oscars 2024: RRR star Ram Charan to join Academy's actors' branch RBA

    Oscars 2024: RRR star Ram Charan to join Academy's actors' branch

    Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING!! Mannara Chopra quits show? Details here RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING!! Mannara Chopra quits show? Details here

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian bowlers rattle Sri Lankan team to a record defeat, Shami picks five wickets avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Indian bowlers rattle Sri Lankan team to a record defeat, Shami picks five wickets

    Kim Kardashian hot photos: Businesswoman sizzles in glamorous crystal-encrusted bodycon dress SHG

    Kim Kardashian hot photos: Businesswoman sizzles in glamorous crystal-encrusted bodycon dress

    ODI World Cup 2023: Wasim Akram expresses fear for other teams, says scared of 'Nothing to Lose' England side avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Wasim Akram expresses fear for other teams, says scared of 'Nothing to Lose' England side

    cricket Most sixes for India in a World Cup innings osf

    Most sixes for India in a World Cup innings

    Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid dating rumors heat up as they go on theatre date - Read details

    Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid dating rumors heat up as they go on theatre date - Read details

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon