Deadpool & Wolverine: Gossip Girl star Blake Lively to play Lady Deadpool? Here's what we know (WATCH)

Hollywood actress and Ryan Reynolds's wife, Blake Lively, looks stunning in red at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York. Her expression sparked doubts about her role as Lady Deadpool.

The international premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine took place on Monday night in New York. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman attended the magnificent event, but their plus ones drew the most attention. His wife, actress Blake Lively, accompanied Ryan, while model Gigi Hadid functioned as Hugh's plus one for the evening. Blake proclaimed her allegiance to Deadpool by dressing in red, while Gigi declared her allegiance to Wolverine by wearing yellow.

While the stars looked lovely on the red carpet, people recognised Lively's resemblance to Lady Deadpool and were immediately persuaded she was portraying the unique character in the film. "Yeah, Blake Lively is definitely Lady Deadpool," a fan wrote on X. "Blake Lively giving very much Lady Deadpool at the premiere ❤️," added another. "Blake is Lady Deadpool and Gigi the Dazzler?" a third fan speculated.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman pose together at the 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE' NYC premiere.



pic.twitter.com/GQUezQ3N6R — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) July 22, 2024

To top it off, she debunked the rumours by stating that she was on the Deadpool 3 sets while it was filming. She tweeted a picture of Ryan dressed as Deadpool while she kissed him. Sharing the photo, Blake wrote, "Brb I'm buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds."

"My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it's painted are all so seen… MY WORD… it's hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we've influenced @deadpoolmovie I've never been more proud. And I've given birth 4 times. ❤️," she added.

Deadpool & Wolverine releases on July 26, 2024.

