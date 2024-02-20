Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed teased with Sania Mirza's name during a PSL 2024 match (WATCH)

    Pakistan Super League 2024 match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, Shoaib Malik's third wife, Sana Javed, was subjected to teasing involving the name of his former wife, Sania Mirza.

    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

    During the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans match, Shoaib Malik's third wife, Sana Javed, faced teasing related to Sania Mirza's name. Shoaib Malik had previously divorced his second wife, the former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, before marrying Sana Javed. The incident occurred as Sana Javed was leaving the ground, and someone in the crowd called out 'Sania Mirza' in a video that went viral. Sana Javed appeared visibly displeased, casting a disapproving look at the person invoking Shoaib Malik's ex-wife's name.

    Shoaib Malik had married Sania Mirza in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Hyderabad in 2010, and they became parents to a baby boy named Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018. However, the couple faced difficulties over the past few years, with Shoaib Malik's sister revealing that Sania Mirza was distressed due to his extramarital affairs. The speculations of their divorce surfaced when Sania Mirza posted cryptic messages on her Instagram, and eventually, her family confirmed the divorce after Shoaib Malik's subsequent marriage.

    Also Read: Manoj Tiwary questions MS Dhoni for his omission from Indian Team despite maiden ODI century in 2011

