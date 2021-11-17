Confused what to watch? No worries as Netflix launches new website for most viewed content

Before being released on Tuesday, each list will monitor the success of Netflix programming from the previous Monday through Sunday.

Netflix has established a new website where the business will reveal weekly analytics for its most popular series. Netflix has stated that it will abandon its two-minute watching time criteria in favour of ranking top-seen films based on the total number of hours viewed. The corporation said this during an earnings call in October. Every Tuesday, the new weekly top 10 hub will be updated with rankings of Netflix's top films and shows in various categories. Before being released on Tuesday, each list will monitor the success of Netflix programming from the previous Monday through Sunday.

According to Netflix, seasons of a series will be counted as independent titles, although repeated viewings within a season will be counted towards the season's overall watch hours. For example, viewing a scene in a single episode several times will add up to the total number of watch hours for that season. Netflix will rank the best films and television shows in the following categories: Films (English), Films (non-English), TV (English), and TV (Non-English) (non-English).

All of the material available on Netflix's app is eligible for inclusion on these lists. This covers both original Netflix material and licenced series and movies. In addition, the corporation will reveal its top popular series and movies of all time in the categories mentioned.

Meanwhile, the streaming service unveiled five new games for Android users worldwide. Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Teeter Up, Shooting Hoop, and Card Blast are all included in the game. The games were initially released for Android, and players may access them through their mobile devices' dedicated games row or games page. On tablets, users may browse these games through a drop-down menu and then download them from Google Play. The games will be available immediately via the Netflix app when they have been downloaded.