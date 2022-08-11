Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava on ventilator following heart attack

The latest update on comedian Raju Srivastava’s health has been released by the hospital authorities. As per reports, his condition is said to be critical and has been put on a ventilator.

Renowned comedian-actor Raju Srivastava’s health condition is said to be critical. He has also been put on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said a PTI report, quoting hospital sources, on Thursday.

Raju Srivastava received a heart attack on Wednesday, following which he was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi. The 58-year-old stand-up comic then underwent angioplasty.

"He is critical and on ventilator in the ICU," said a PTI report, quoting a source from the hospital. On Wednesday evening, Raju Srivastava's cousin Ashok Srivastava said that the comedian-actor suffered a heart attack while exercising.

"He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital," Ashok Srivastava told PTI. He further went on to add that Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastava had reached Delhi upon learning about the comic’s health.

Raju Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s. However, he received recognition after he participated in the first season of the stand-up comedy show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ that aired on national television in the year 2005.

Apart from stand-up comedy and comic shows, Raju Srivastava was also seen as an actor in several films. He has appeared in many popular Hindi films such as ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Baazigar’, ‘Bombay to Goa’ (remake) and ‘Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya’. Later, he was also seen as one of the participants in the third season of Salman Khan’s reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’.

Presently, Raju Srivastava is holding the post of chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

Soon after the news, Raju Srivastava’s health started doing rounds on social media, fans of the popular comedian-actor along with his colleagues from the industry, started praying for his speedy recovery.

(With inputs from PTI)