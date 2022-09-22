Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava cremated in Delhi

    Raju Shrivastava breathed his last on Wednesday. He was hospitalised for over 40 days after he suffered a heart attack in August. The funeral of Srivastava was held on Thursday in New Delhi. His brother Kaju, who too was admitted to the AIIMS, unfortunately, could not attend the last rites.

    Comedian actor Raju Srivastava cremated in Delhi drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 2:58 PM IST

    The last rites of comedian-actor Raju Srivastava (58) were performed at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Thursday. His wife Shikha, daughter Antara, as well as many friends and fans, had arrived for his last rites. However, unfortunately, Raju’s brother Kaju, who too was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, could not attend the funeral.

    When Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, his brother Kaju was also undergoing treatment. Although his brother was discharged from the hospital and returned home, he continues to be weak, and thus, could not attend the funeral. He is presently in Kanpur with his pregnant wife, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: Raju Srivastava no more: Assets to net worth, all you need to know about comedian-actor

    It is because of illness that despite his willingness to attend his brother Raju Srivastava’s funeral, Kaju could not make it to Delhi for the last rites. Meanwhile, as per reports, since the time the news of Srivastava’s passing away broke, people, started arriving to meet Kaju and the bevered family at his Kanpur residence for condolences. As for the late comedian-actor’s last rites, his colleagues and fellow comedians, Sunil Pal and Asan Qureshi arrived in Delhi to pay their last respects to Raju Srivastava.

    ALSO READ: Actress assault case: Kerala HC dismisses plea in 2017 case involving Malayalam actor Dileep

    Raju Srivastava breathed his last at AIIMS Hospital on Thursday, September 21 in New Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital for at least 41 days after he suffered a heart attack last month. Raju was in the gym when he suffered a heart attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital by his trainer where he underwent angioplasty. Later, the doctors also informed saying that Srivastava has suffered a brain infection and was being treated by a team of neurologists. He was put on a ventilator during the treatment but could not recover.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actress assault case: Kerala HC dismisses plea in 2017 case involving Malayalam actor Dileep drb

    Actress assault case: Kerala HC dismisses plea in 2017 case involving Malayalam actor Dileep

    Gauri Khan talks about son Aryan Khan's arrest; Shah Rukh Khan's wife breaks silence at Koffee With Karan 7 RBA

    Gauri Khan talks about son Aryan Khan's arrest; Shah Rukh Khan's wife breaks silence at Koffee With Karan 7

    pro-wrestling WWE: Is Bray Wyatt returning at Extreme Rules 2022 PPV? Here is the latest update-ayh

    WWE: Is Bray Wyatt returning at Extreme Rules 2022 PPV? Here's the latest update

    Raju Srivastava dies at 58: Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh mourn loss of the comedian

    Raju Srivastava dies at 58: Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and others mourn loss of the comedian

    Raju Srivastava dies at 58: Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor among other celebrities mourn loss of the comedian AJR

    Raju Srivastava dies at 58: Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor among other celebrities mourn loss of the comedian

    Recent Stories

    football la liga Lionel Messi leaked contract: Barcelona contemplating legal action-ayh

    Lionel Messi leaked contract: Barcelona contemplating legal action

    Shakira unplugged: Singer breaks her silence on 'darkest hour' after split from Pique, his new love and more snt

    Shakira unplugged: Singer breaks her silence on split from Gerard Pique, his new love and more

    Stampede breaks out at Secunderabad's Gymkhana Ground over India vs Australia T20 tickets, 4 injured AJR

    Stampede breaks out at Secunderabad's Gymkhana Ground over India vs Australia T20 tickets, 4 injured

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is live now for Plus its users gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is live now for Plus its users

    Punjab Assembly session on September 27; AAP to move Supreme Court against governor's order AJR

    Punjab Assembly session on September 27; AAP to move Supreme Court against governor's order

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon