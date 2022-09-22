Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava cremated in Delhi

Raju Shrivastava breathed his last on Wednesday. He was hospitalised for over 40 days after he suffered a heart attack in August. The funeral of Srivastava was held on Thursday in New Delhi. His brother Kaju, who too was admitted to the AIIMS, unfortunately, could not attend the last rites.

The last rites of comedian-actor Raju Srivastava (58) were performed at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Thursday. His wife Shikha, daughter Antara, as well as many friends and fans, had arrived for his last rites. However, unfortunately, Raju’s brother Kaju, who too was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, could not attend the funeral.

When Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, his brother Kaju was also undergoing treatment. Although his brother was discharged from the hospital and returned home, he continues to be weak, and thus, could not attend the funeral. He is presently in Kanpur with his pregnant wife, reportedly.

It is because of illness that despite his willingness to attend his brother Raju Srivastava’s funeral, Kaju could not make it to Delhi for the last rites. Meanwhile, as per reports, since the time the news of Srivastava’s passing away broke, people, started arriving to meet Kaju and the bevered family at his Kanpur residence for condolences. As for the late comedian-actor’s last rites, his colleagues and fellow comedians, Sunil Pal and Asan Qureshi arrived in Delhi to pay their last respects to Raju Srivastava.

Raju Srivastava breathed his last at AIIMS Hospital on Thursday, September 21 in New Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital for at least 41 days after he suffered a heart attack last month. Raju was in the gym when he suffered a heart attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital by his trainer where he underwent angioplasty. Later, the doctors also informed saying that Srivastava has suffered a brain infection and was being treated by a team of neurologists. He was put on a ventilator during the treatment but could not recover.