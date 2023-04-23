Coachella 2023: Why Diljit Dosanjh apologises? What happened during his performance at the music festival?

Diljit Dosanjh stunned the Coachella Festival 2023 crowd by apologising on behalf of his excited fans during his performance. Some of his most significant masterpieces, such as Lemonade and Clash, fascinated his admirers.

As Diljit Dosanjh correctly stated, "Born To Shine," and we cannot dispute that the crooner is here to control the globe with his singing and acting abilities. Diljit returned to Coachella 2023 after making history as the first artist from Pubjan to play there. We weren't prepared.

Diljit Dosanjh apologies at Coachella 2023

In a traditional white kurta and Tamba, the Jatt Da Pyar singer brought the Punjabi mood to the stage. He paired his clothing with a white turban, gloves, and sunglasses to show off his genuine culture. Several videos and glances from the music event are already making the rounds on social media.

His humility in one of the videos pushes supporters into a collective collapse. During the concert, Diljit Dosanjh addressed the security guards and apologised for his fans, who were overjoyed with his music.

He said to the security present there, “Security paaji sorry. They are very excited basically, they are good people. First-time Dosanjhwala on stage at Coachella that’s why they are excited. So please, I am sorry on behalf of them. Thank you”.

In another video, we can see the singer says, “It is really hot in Coachella. Is it the heat or it’s because of the Punjabis here?”, inviting thunderous applause from the audience. He added his patent, “Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye!” which he had also said during his first act.

Netizens also shared Diljit's song list as he performed some of his biggest hits on stage, including Clash and Lemonade. The musician also stressed the significance of not spreading negativity through music. He said, “Music is timeless and universal. Let’s not spread any negativity and say no to hatred.”

He literally took over the stage, and the audience couldn't stop dancing along to Punjabi dhol sounds.