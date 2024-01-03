‘Clinically I was dead’, Shreyas Talpade opens up about his cardiac arrest and second chance at life

Shreyas Talpade recounted the critical moment, stating that "Doctors administered electrical shock..." The actor candidly shared his experience of a "second chance at life" following a severe cardiac arrest he endured while filming his upcoming movie on December 14.

Weeks after Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack, the actor has now revealed that he was ‘clinically dead’ after the health scare. Talpade was speaking to the Times of India recently when he shared that his heart stopped beating for 10 minutes, following which doctors used an electric shock to revive him.

Shreyas said that he had never been hospitalised before but also admitted that his family has a history of heart ailments. He advised everyone not to take their lives for granted and said, “Jaan hai toh jahaan hai”.

“Clinically, I was dead. It was a massive cardiac arrest. A wake-up call would be an understatement. This is my second chance at life!” he told the news outlet.

Remembering how his wife Deepti rushed him to a hospital on December 14, Shreyas said, “After the last shot, I felt breathless, and my left hand started paining. I could barely walk to my vanity van and change my clothes. I thought it was a muscle pull since we were shooting action sequences. You don’t think of the worst-case scenario, right? I had never experienced this kind of fatigue.”

“As soon as I got into the car, I felt I should head straight to the hospital, but thought I should go home first. My wife, Deepti, saw me in that state and within 10 minutes, we were on our way to the hospital. We were almost there and could see the hospital gate, but the entry was barricaded, and we had to take a U-turn. The very next moment my face went numb, and I passed out. That was a cardiac arrest,” he said.

The actor then said that once his heart stopped beating, doctors revived him through electrical shock. “My heart had stopped beating for those few minutes. Deepti couldn’t get out of the car from her side of the door as we were stuck in traffic, so she climbed over me and got to the other side to call for help. A few people came to our rescue and rushed me inside. The doctors did CPR, electrical shock, that’s how they revived me,” he said.

Shreyas went on to say that after his heart attack, his major arteries became obstructed, necessitating the placement of a stent via angioplasty. The actor stated that he is taking things one day at a time and expects to return to work in a few weeks.