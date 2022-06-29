Thor: Love and Thunder: Here are 5 reasons to watch Chris Hemsworth's film

Thor: Love and Thunder, the upcoming action movie from Marvel Studios, is receiving lots of love and praise following a thrilling world premiere night. Even the cast and crew are gushing about Christian Bale's portrayal of the latest villain, "Gorr," also known as The God Butcher. It is safe to say that another of Thor's foes is quickly overtaking Loki as the most eagerly anticipated bad guy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before the movie's theatrical debut the following week, here are some things we currently know about this god-hating character:

Gorr Killed and enslaved many Gods:

With a name like Gorr, it should be obvious that he killed a lot of gods and made many others work as slaves. According to the comics, Gorr had a total of about 18 different victims among the many others he killed over the course of thousands of years in various universes. As shown in the trailer, he thought that gods were selfish beings who only cared about their own interests. It will be intriguing to see how this dynamic develops as we see Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Russell Crowe's Zeus, and possibly other Norse deities in the movie.

Backstory:

When Gorr's planet experienced starvation and natural disasters, where his own family perished, his entire system of religious beliefs was uprooted. Gorr adopted a dark god's weapon after feeling betrayed and ignored. This weapon was made possible by a symbiotic force (casual shout-out to Venom), which gave Gorr the ability to kill gods. He embarked on a crusade to destroy every god he could find after his first kill. Christian Bale was an obvious choice for this complex character, which makes sense.

Gorr created a bomb:

With the recently released Spiderman: No Way Home, Doctor Strange, and The Multiverse of Madness, Phase IV of the MCU has been amazing and has demonstrated the idea of the multiverse. According to the comics, Gorr developed a Godbomb to expedite his work and a tool that would bring an end to all gods throughout time and space. This incredible threat to the multiverse could not have come at a better time for Thor: Love and Thunder.

He Went Rogue:

Despite how unlikely it may be for us to witness a similar arc play out immediately after Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness, it is interesting to note how his apparent downfall occurred in the comics. Using the Necrosword to create the Godbomb, Gorr summoned the ghosts of his dead wife and son. Like Wanda, who rebelled for her family, as seen in Wanda Vision, he was defeated by these ghosts before giving in to his grief.

Gorr made Thor unworthy:

According to the comics, Thor and Gorr fought for ages before Thor ultimately defeated Gorr, who his own loved ones had slain mainly, but his ideology had survived. Thor felt deeply affected, questioned his place in the cosmos as a God, and didn't feel deserving of Mjolnir. The character arcs of our favourite Avengers in later comics like The Mighty Thor, Unworthy Thor, and War of the Realms all heavily incorporated this anti-god legacy. If it ever decides to follow this path, it will be exciting to see how it establishes a direction after Thor: Love and Thunder. For now, Jane Foster's Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) appears to be a fun new character that we just cannot get enough of.