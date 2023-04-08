Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Kangana Ranaut hails plaudits on Yami Gautam's skilled performance; know details

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut has lauded Yami Gautam's exceptional performance and her film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Here's what she said.

Kangana Ranaut showered Yami Gautam with applause and also congratulated the team of her last release, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kangana re-shared a post, shared by Yami on the social media platform.

As per the original post, the film became the 'most viewed Indian film globally on Netflix'. Yami Gautam captioned the post, "#ChorNikalKeBhaga is breaking records and crossing boundaries all over the globe! Come aboard and watch the #2 movie on @netflix_in today!."

Always known to be fearless and bold, Kangana Ranaut has showered rave reviews for the film and especially, has given so much love to Yami Gautam's nuanced performance. Kangana's heartfelt caption on the post re-shared on her Instagram story reads, "@yamigautam is doing so well, consistently and quietly delivering the most successful films...so inspiring (heart face and hug emojis). Congratulations to the entire team (folded hands emoji)."

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, released on Netflix, is helmed by Ajay Singh. Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar, among others, also feature in the film that premiered on the global-giant streaming platform Netflix on March 24.

The film revolves around a flight attendant (Yami) and her boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal), who create and conceptualize a plan to steal a stash of diamonds to pay off an outstanding debt. However, things take a drastic turn when they realize that plane got hijacked and overtaken by a group of thieves.

After getting a positive response from the audience on her film, Yami sought blessings of God and shared a post on Instagram, which also featured her husband-filmmaker Aditya Dhar. On Instagram, Yami shared pictures and wrote, "Every ounce of Success and Love which, I have been receiving is all because of my beloved Maa Durga and Lord Shiva. I truly feel blessed! Love, Gratitude, and Thanks to all!."

Fans will see Yami in Dhoom Dhaam alongside Prateek Gandhi. She also has OMG 2 opposite Akshay Kumar. Kangana has Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu. She also has the upcoming period drama film Emergency, which marks her first solo directorial film.

