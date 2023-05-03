Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chiyaan Vikram to take short break from Thangalaan shoot after suffering rib injury at rehearsals

    During the practice sessions, Chiyaan Vikram hurt his rib. The actor will take a break from the Thangalaan shooting, directed by Pa Ranjith.
     

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 3, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    Chiyaan Vikram experienced a setback when he hurt himself while practising for Thangalaan. According to his publicist, Vikram will temporarily stop filming Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan. He also expressed his gratitude for everyone's support and expressions of admiration in a note.

    As he receives praise for his performance in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, Vikram is ecstatic. The actor has spent the last few months filming Thangalaan. He fractured his rib during one of the practice sessions. Before commencing the film's production, he will require some time to recover.

    Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith work together for the first time on Thangalaan. Daniel Caltagirone, Malavika Mohanan, and Parvathy Thiruvothu are the three main characters in the movie. The movie, which centres on the life of mine employees in Karnataka's Kolar Gold Fields, is reportedly based on actual occurrences.

    The movie, which Studio Green's KE Gananvel Raja made, also had supporting performances by Pasupathi, Harikrishnan Anbudurai, Preeti Karan, and Muthukumar. The technical team includes composer GV Prakash Kumar, editor Selva RK, and cinematographer A Kishor Kumar.

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
