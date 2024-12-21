Chitwan Elephant Festival: John Abraham urges Nepal government to stop animal abuse; read details

Bollywood actor John Abraham has requested Nepal's Minister of Culture to stop animal abuse at the Chitwan Elephant Festival, where elephants are mistreated and beaten for entertainment purpose.

Actor and film producer John Abraham has sent an urgent letter to Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey, urging him to end animal abuse at the Chitwan Elephant Festival. At the festival, elephants are beaten into submission and forced to race, give rides, and "play" polo and football.

Abraham noted in his letter that "Nepal is a nation I deeply admire," which prompted him to contact the minister. In his letter, the actor wrote, "While I understand the tradition and allure these events might have for some, I must respectfully share my concerns about the impact they have on the elephants involved. These intelligent, sensitive animals endure immense physical and emotional strain during these games. Behind the scenes, they are often subjected to harsh training methods and gruelling conditions that no living being should have to bear."

He further added, “These intelligent, sensitive animals endure immense physical and emotional strain during these games. As someone who has witnessed the beauty of elephants in their natural habitat, I can tell you that they symbolise strength, grace, and wisdom. They are a national treasure in so many ways, and Nepal has the opportunity to lead the way in showing the world how to respect and protect these magnificent animals.”

Abraham ended his letter by urging Pandey to suspend the elephant games and guide Nepal "towards a future where traditions can evolve to reflect our shared values of kindness and respect for all living, feeling beings."

“Nepal holds a special place in my heart, and I am confident that its bright future will be shaped by decisions that honour its people, wildlife, and unparalleled natural beauty,” Abraham wrote.

PETA Asia previously revealed that handlers at the late-December celebration routinely struck and stabbed elephants with bullhooks (weapons that resemble a fireplace poker with a sharp hook on one end), sticks, and homemade wooden knives. One elephant was pummelling for about a minute, and many had serious, bleeding wounds on their forehead and ears. When the elephants are not forced to perform during the festival, they are taken for rides by tourists visiting Chitwan.

