Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chiranjeevi hosts party for being honoured with Padma Vibhushan; Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and many attend

    Telugu star Chiranjeevi hosted a dinner celebrating his Padma Vibhushan award, which was attended by several celebrities and politicians. The actor will next be seen in Vassishta Mallidi's directorial, Vishwambara. Scroll down for more information.

    Chiranjeevi hosts party for being honoured with Padma Vibhushan; Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and many stars attend RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, who was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, threw a party that was attended by various celebrities and politicians. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also among the distinguished visitors. A video circulating on social media shows the Telangana Chief Minister congratulating the actor and cutting cake with him and his family.

    In the video, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, who was with his wife Upasana Konidela, was also seen shaking hands with the Telangana Chief Minister.BJP politician Konda Vishweshar Reddy, his wife Sangeetha Reddy of Apollo Hospitals, Upasana's parents, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and producer Dil Raju also attended the meal.

    Also Read: Akshay Kumar falls prey to Deepfake video; asks team to take appropriate legal action

    Meanwhile, on the job front, Chiranjeevi is preparing to light up the screen with his performance in the forthcoming flick Vishwambara. The film's creators revealed the release date on social media, along with a beautiful poster. He also shared a video of his rigorous training.

    He last appeared in the 2023 film Bhola Shankar, which is a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Meher Ramesh directed the film, which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Murali Sharma, Sayaji Shinde, Shawar Ali, and Sushanth. The picture didn't do well at the box office.

    Also Read: Poonam Pandey fakes death: 3 crimes she is guilty of

    Chiranjeevi mostly works as a producer and former politician. He has appeared in Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films. He has appeared in several films, including Subhalekha, Pranam Khareedu, Mana Voori Pandavulu, Rani Kasula Rangamma, and 47 Natkal/47.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshay Kumar falls prey to Deepfake video; asks team to take appropriate legal action ATG

    Akshay Kumar falls prey to Deepfake video; asks team to take appropriate legal action

    Its confirmed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their second child, reveals AB de Villiers WATCH snt

    It's confirmed! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their second child, reveals AB de Villiers (WATCH)

    Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor to start shooting for Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Mumbai, London for THESE many days ATG

    Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor to start shooting for Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Mumbai, London for THESE many days

    Poonam Pandey death hoax: Shardul Pandit says 'Not a joke', Ashok Pandit asks law to take action RKK

    Poonam Pandey death hoax: Shardul Pandit says 'Not a joke', Ashok Pandit asks law to take action

    Rakhi Sawant slams Poonam Pandey for spreading fake death news says, 'Bhen ki pakodi.. who does that?' RKK

    Rakhi Sawant slams Poonam Pandey for spreading fake death news says, 'Bhen ki pakodi.. who does that?'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Central University withholding salary for exposing bribery, claims teacher anr

    Kerala: Central University withholding salary for exposing bribery, claims teacher

    'Atheist' Siddaramaiah may allocate Rs 100 crore to revamp Karnataka's Ram temples; BJP slams CM's hypocrisy vkp

    'Atheist' Siddaramaiah may allocate Rs 100 crore to revamp Karnataka's Ram temples; BJP slams CM's hypocrisy

    Mathura dispute: Aurangzeb demolished temple to make way for Shahi Idgah Mosque, says ASI in RTI response

    Mathura dispute: Aurangzeb demolished temple to make way for Shahi Idgah Mosque, says ASI in RTI response

    Explained What transpired before BJP MLA opened fire inside police station near Mumbai

    Explained: What transpired before BJP MLA opened fire inside police station near Mumbai

    Bengaluru Police survey railway stations to provide airport-style security vkp

    Bengaluru Police survey railway stations to provide airport-style security

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon