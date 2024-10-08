Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chiranjeevi buys lavish 6-acre property in Ooty for THIS much; check out whooping cost

    Megastar Chiranjeevi recently made headlines with the purchase of a sprawling 6-acre property in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, for Rs 16 crore. Known for its stunning views and tea gardens, the land will host a lavish farmhouse

    Megastar Chiranjeevi recently purchased a 6-acre property situated on a serene hilltop in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. According to a report from 123 Telugu.com, the actor spent an impressive Rs 16 crore on this prime land, which boasts stunning views and sprawling tea gardens, making it a highly desirable location for celebrities and businessmen alike.

    The report also noted that Chiranjeevi’s son, Ram Charan, and his wife, Upasana, have already visited the property to inspect it and have been involved in the planning process for a lavish farmhouse to be constructed. The construction of the farmhouse is expected to commence soon. Chiranjeevi is no stranger to real estate investments, as he also owns a farmhouse in Devanahalli, near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. He and his family often spend their festive holidays there in luxury.

    ALSO READ: Mithun Chakraborty wipes tears as he receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award [WATCH]

    Recently, Chiranjeevi raised concerns among fans when he was seen wearing a thumb support brace while visiting Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad’s home to express his condolences after the tragic passing of Rajendra's daughter, Gayathri. Videos shared online show Chiranjeevi arriving with his wife, maintaining a respectful distance from the cameras while offering his support to Rajendra with a hug. He also paid his respects to Gayathri’s mortal remains and expressed condolences to Rajendra’s wife and second daughter.

    On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is currently engaged in his upcoming mega social fantasy film Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The film, featuring Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, is scheduled for release on January 10, 2025, coinciding with the Sankranti festival.

