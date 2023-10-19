Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna join star-studded historical epic on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Vicky Kaushal's historical drama 'Chhaava' gains Akshaye Khanna, who will portray Aurangzeb. The star-studded cast promises an exciting journey through India's rich history

Vicky Kaushal, known for his diverse and impactful roles in Bollywood, is generating significant excitement with his upcoming projects. Recent reports suggest that he's set to team up with director Laxman Utekar for a historical drama titled "Chhaava," centered on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This film will delve into the rich history of the Maratha Empire.

Adding to the excitement, Akshaye Khanna is reported to have joined the cast of "Chhaava." He will take on the pivotal role of Aurangzeb, one of the key historical figures in this narrative.

The film's leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna, renowned for her acting prowess, will portray the character of Yesubai Bhonsale, adding depth and complexity to the storyline.

Additionally, the report suggests that veteran actor Anil Kapoor is also onboard, bringing his talents to a pivotal role in the film. With such a talented ensemble cast, "Chhaava" promises to be a cinematic treat for history enthusiasts and film lovers alike.

This historical drama draws inspiration from a book on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj authored by Dr. Jaysingrao Pawar. It is a testament to the enduring appeal of historical narratives and the fascination with the rich tapestry of India's past.

Akshaye Khanna, last seen in "Drishyam 2," a sequel to the 2015 hit, continues to impress with his performances. He is celebrated for his ability to seamlessly adapt to a range of characters. The sequel, featuring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Ishita Dutta, emerged as a commercial success at the box office.

Vicky Kaushal, apart from "Chhaava," is eagerly awaiting the release of "Sam Bahadur." Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife, Silloo Manekshaw. The film is set to hit the screens on December 1 and will compete with Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal."

Vicky's busy schedule also includes Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s collaboration "Dunki," featuring Taapsee Pannu, and Dharma Productions' "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam," which stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of "Animal" with Ranbir Kapoor, a film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie, scheduled for a December 1 release, boasts a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.